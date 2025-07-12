Spartans Trending for 2027 QB from Tennessee
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the most successful teams when it comes to recruiting prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. They have landed many of their top targets on both the offensive and defensive side of the football and hold mini commitments at this time, a total of 22 commits as of July 12.
Having this many commits only does a few things, but all of these things are very important. One of the things that is really important and really great for the Spartans at this time is the fact that they can take a lot of their focus and put it into the 2027 recruiting class, and hopefully for their sake, get an early start.
While they hold no commitments, they are searching for players at every single position, but at some positions, they have already started circling certain prospects on the recruiting board. One of the positions that they have done this with is the quarterback position, where we find one of their most underrated targets in the class who has started to show plenty of love and attention to Michigan State.
That prospect being Cooper Newman from Sevier County High School and Sevierville, Tennessee. The very talented 2027 quarterback helped his team win a state title last year with plenty of touchdowns to show for. Newman threw 445 touchdowns, rushed for two, and only turned the ball over once through the air with almost 3500 yards to show.
The year prior, the talented recruit threw for 22 touchdowns and nearly 2000 yards without turning the ball over. He holds many accomplishments, including being a Blue Cross Bowl MVP and being one of the best in the state, winning player of the year in his county by a landslide.
The talented prospects hold many offers but have really started to show a lot of love to the smart ends. In fact, he visited Michigan State recently, back on June 13. Following that visit, he had caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI, detailing how the Spartans knocked this visit out of the park.
One of the first positions that the Spartans will be looking to get into the 2027 class will be the quarterback position, as that is arguably the most important position on the football field at all times due to the communication they have to have as well as the leadership trait that they have to use.
The Spartans would be lucky to get a guy like Newman, and although things have yet to be settled and there has yet to be a commitment date or even a top school, and it is still early on in the process, the talented recruit is not shying away from giving Michigan State its flowers. Michigan State is returning the favor as it continues to target what could be one of the best prospects in the country and the 2027 class.
