Spartan Commit Samson Gash Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State Spartans have held their own in the 2026 recruiting class as they landed the majority of their top targets that were on their recruiting board, despite many different teams pushing for them and their commitment prior to their commitment to the Michigan State program.
The Spartans landed many different commitments in the 2026 class, but the majority of these players were high-level athletes, including the players that they landed from inside the state of Michigan. As I have reported in the past, I firmly believe that you have to build recruiting through the inside before you can build outside, which means I feel you have to build throughout the state the program resides in before they can go all the way to the next state and start to build over there.
The Spartans landed many different in-state prospects, including one of their top wide receiver targets in the class, Samson Gash. Gash is one of the top prospects in Michigan, and received attention from many different schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were hopeful to land him but entered the picture way too late. The talented prospect is the son of former NFL fullback Sam Gash.
When Will Spartans Commit Samson Gash Debut This Season?
Gash and Detroit Catholic Central will be at home for their first contest of the season, as they are set to take on Chippewa Valley High School inside the state of Michigan. To take on a very underrated in-state team is already a tough task to ask, as he is looking to help his team start the season with a win.
If you were to ask anyone today, they would likely tell you that Gash and his team are likely the favorites entering this contest against Chippewa Valley, even though the start of the season can catch any team off guard, however, the game of high school football is anyone's contest as anyone on any given day can win a football game.
The Spartan commit and his team are entering this game as the third-ranked team in the state, per MaxPreps, which nationally lands them as the 437th best team in the nation. on the other hand, Chippewa is rated as the 37th best team in the state of Michigan, which is good enough to land them just inside the top 1,500. This is why many will likely favor the Shamrocks in the season opener.
