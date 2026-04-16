MSU's Cooper Staying Alert for Small but Wild Possibility
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Carson Cooper is not eligible to play college sports anymore... probably.
Michigan State is operating under the normal assumption that Cooper will be gone. It's a cut-and-dry case: Cooper played in at least 30 games during his four seasons at MSU. But there is a potential rule change the NCAA and the government are considering that would just maybe grant Cooper a fifth season.
How It Can Happen
"I don't think it's over," Cooper said recently while appearing on the "Locked on Spartans" podcast on Tuesday. "Obviously, it is tough, because, you know, Congress could take a year, could take a week. Who knows how that goes on, but it's definitely something I'm not just leaving on the table, not to look at it at all."
That potential rule change is relatively straightforward: athletes now have five years, starting from the time they turn 19 or graduate high school, whichever comes first. Since Cooper just played four years straight without taking a redshirt, both he and Jaxon Kohler would be eligible to come back to the Spartans if they were made eligible again.
"I've talked with the coaches a little bit about it," Cooper also said. "Just all hypotheticals, obviously, this early. The timeline's obviously the most sketchy part of this whole thing with that."
This is still a MASSIVE "if," though. Changing from four years with all the redshirt rules to just five years would be another seismic shift in the college sports landscape. According to a Wednesday report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the NCAA D-I Cabinet discussed the idea but didn't have a formal vote or take an official position on it.
Highly Unlikely
If (once again) this rule does happen, that doesn't necessarily mean Cooper and/or Kohler would be able to come back. The NCAA might try to phase in the five-year rule or delay its start date far enough that Cooper and Kohler will have to be playing professional basketball by then.
All of it puts Michigan State and Tom Izzo in a bit of a bind during transfer portal season. Cooper and Kohler are both players MSU would welcome back with open arms, but the idea of both of them getting an extra year of eligibility isn't something to bank on. Izzo is still looking for Cooper's replacement in the transfer portal.
It would really be mayhem in college sports if that rule changed and every four-year senior who thought they were done suddenly became eligible again. Teams would bring them back and probably have to force out younger players due to roster limits.
I probably wouldn't expect to see Cooper back in East Lansing -- there are too many hoops that haven't been jumped through. Still, the odds are technically not 0.0%.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika