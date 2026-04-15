3 Sleeper Transfer Portal Options for Michigan State

The situation at center is still ongoing for Michigan State.

A transfer portal pickup at the five is widely expected, as it is the most obvious hole in MSU's roster next season. The Spartans have had a few names in mind, including Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell , SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu (now committed to Indiana), Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke , and Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam .

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

No one has separated as the most likely result for Michigan State, though. Sherrell has been the most talked-about name, but Indiana certainly seems to be the expected result there as well, despite Yigitoglu's decision. If that comes to fruition, it will be interesting to see how Tom Izzo pivots.

Why not look down the list a little more, though? Just in case, here are a couple of "sleeper" transfer portal prospects who MSU might not necessarily go for right now, but would still make some sense:

Noah Feddersen (North Dakota State)

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One guy who could potentially be on Michigan State's radar is North Dakota State transfer Noah Feddersen. The Spartans game-planned for Feddersen in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month—Feddersen scored seven points in 20 minutes off the bench for NDSU.

Ranked by On3 at 318th overall in the portal and 34th among centers, Feddersen averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks this season. He was the Summit League's Sixth Man of the Year as well.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) shoots a free throw during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Feddersen had a down year shooting the ball, making just 29.3% on threes in 2025-26, but he shot around 38-39% during his first two years of college. Having him and Jesse McCulloch would give MSU a pair of big men who can stretch the floor.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Feddersen also finishes well at the rim. According to Torvik, he shot 68.4% this year on "close" two-point shots. Feddersen's mid-range game won't be quite as effective as Carson Cooper's was this season, but he did make 80% of his free throws this year. Only having one remaining year of eligibility left would make Feddersen a lower-commitment addition that both bolsters the frontcourt and doesn't block McCulloch and Ethan Taylor too much.

Luke McEldon (Mount St. Mary's)

Nov 25, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Luke McEldon (21) goes to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Someone else who can make some sense is Mount St. Mary's transfer Luke McEldon . Not too long after Michigan State was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, many of the players got together for an open gym at IM West in front of a large crowd of students and observers.

A photo from the State News shows McEldon being a part of that run. He was donning a Santa Clara t-shirt, which is pretty believable, since McEldon spent his first two seasons there. That shows that McEldon — who is from London, England — likely has some sort of pre-existing relationship with someone on the team.

McEldon would be an intriguing add. He's ranked up at 162nd overall and 16th among centers in the portal right now, per On3. He was a starter in 29 of the 30 games he played this season for "The Mount" this year, averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Of the three guys on this list, McEldon would probably make the most sense. He's big enough at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds to hang in with Big Ten competition and throw his weight around a bit. He's great around the rim, but McEldon isn't a shooting threat, and his free-throw shooting (42.1% this season) is pretty poor.

Eric Reibe (UConn)

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) dunks the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One big name in the portal who hasn't been linked to Michigan State is UConn transfer Eric Reibe. He's ranked 60th overall in the portal and ninth among centers.

While it is unlikely there is a deal to be made here, UConn coach Dan Hurley has said he models his program after MSU in some ways. Reibe could definitely succeed with the green and white.

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) looks to pass the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This past season, Reibe played in all 40 of the Huskies' games, starting five and averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game over 13.8 minutes. At a stocky 7-foot-1, Reibe might be looking for a bigger role at his next stop.

What might not make things line up is the timeline with the rest of the Spartans' roster. McCulloch will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026-27, and Taylor will be a freshman. Bringing in a true sophomore via the portal would block both of those guys' paths a bit, which is something Izzo tries to avoid.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI