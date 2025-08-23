MSU's Courtney Hawkins on How He, Nick Marsh Are Alike
Michigan State sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh is on a path to becoming one of the greatest wide receivers to come through the program, just like his position coach, Courtney Hawkins, was.
With that being Hawkins' reputation, he obviously knows what it takes to get to that point. He sees the potential in his protégé, Marsh, and knows that his ceiling is tremendously high.
And he sees some similiarities between himself and the young receiver.
"The humble side," Hawkins said. "I think that's where we're very similar. And I've told him that. I think the approach to the game. My freshman year -- we talked about it -- my freshman year, I didn't catch a ball here. And then broke all the records my second year. And just kind of going down the same path, very similar path.
"But I mean, he's a humble dude, a family kid, loves his family. Those are all the same traits that I have."
It can be tough getting acclimated to fame as a young athlete, which Marsh certainly generated by the end of his freshman season. And he's still only 18 years old.
How does Nick Marsh handle the extra attention?
"I mean, I think part of it is just Nick's makeup," Hawkins said. "I mean, he's always -- I think since the ninth grade, I think he had a heck of a game in the state championship deal -- and so, he's always kind of been under a microscope, so to speak. And just here, just the microscope just got a little bigger.
"But he's really grounded, really down to earth, really cares about other people. Really unselfish. And he's a kid that doesn't get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. And he and I have great conversations. We talked about this journey that we're on right now and doing it the right way and being humble through it. And I think he listens. And that's kind of the product that you see."
Hawkins ranks sixth in program history in career receiving yards with 2,210.
