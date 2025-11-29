Spartan Nation

What to Watch for During Michigan State's Game vs. Maryland

Here are some of the things to look out for during the Spartans' season finale.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) celebrates a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The end of a disastrous Michigan State football season is now here.

MSU (3-8 overall, 0-8 Big Ten) is looking to avoid a humiliating label that would come with one more loss. That would be becoming the first Spartan team to lose all of their conference games. Michigan State joined the Big Ten in football in 1953.

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith looks downward during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It'll have a legitimate chance. The Spartans' last foe, Maryland, is 1-7 against conference opponents and has lost each of its last seven games. Another loss for the Terrapins would mark their second consecutive season with a 1-8 Big Ten record.

Still, there are things that I would like to see from Michigan State during its last game of the season. It's going to be an interesting and probably turbulent offseason, no matter what happens on Saturday, so that makes how the Spartans finish out the year a big storyline.

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down some of the things MSU must do to capture that elusive win.

Effort

Wayne Matthews III
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton drives for a gain as Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III attempts to tackle him during a game on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The biggest thing to look for, really, is just more effort out of this team. This season hasn't lived up to anybody's expectations, the players included. If there has been anything truly admirable about this team's season, it's that the players and coaching staff truly have seemed to remain together, and the effort hasn't seemed to dip.

Sure, it's OK to acknowledge that participation trophies don't get handed out in Big Ten football, but it is still something these days. Teams seem to collapse and fold quicker than ever during the transfer portal era, and that hasn't seemed to have happened here. It's one of the other things head coach Jonathan Smith can hang his hat on right now.

More from Nick Marsh

Nick Mars
Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another thing the Spartans are going to need is more production from top wide receiver Nick Marsh. He's only totaled 23 receiving yards over MSU's last two contests; he had at least 25 yards in each of Michigan State's first nine games of the season.

Saturday is an opportunity for Marsh to reassert himself as a true WR1 against an impressive Maryland secondary. The Terrapins are middle-of-the-pack nationally in passing yards allowed, but have intercepted 18 passes this season, which is the fourth-most in the FBS this season. Marsh had the best game of his career last season against Maryland --- eight catches, 194 yards, and a touchdown --- so I'm looking for him to put something together again here.

Jonathan Smith
Jonathan Smith patrols the sidelines during Michigan State's game at USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.