What to Watch for During Michigan State's Game vs. Maryland
The end of a disastrous Michigan State football season is now here.
MSU (3-8 overall, 0-8 Big Ten) is looking to avoid a humiliating label that would come with one more loss. That would be becoming the first Spartan team to lose all of their conference games. Michigan State joined the Big Ten in football in 1953.
It'll have a legitimate chance. The Spartans' last foe, Maryland, is 1-7 against conference opponents and has lost each of its last seven games. Another loss for the Terrapins would mark their second consecutive season with a 1-8 Big Ten record.
Still, there are things that I would like to see from Michigan State during its last game of the season. It's going to be an interesting and probably turbulent offseason, no matter what happens on Saturday, so that makes how the Spartans finish out the year a big storyline.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down some of the things MSU must do to capture that elusive win.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
Effort
The biggest thing to look for, really, is just more effort out of this team. This season hasn't lived up to anybody's expectations, the players included. If there has been anything truly admirable about this team's season, it's that the players and coaching staff truly have seemed to remain together, and the effort hasn't seemed to dip.
Sure, it's OK to acknowledge that participation trophies don't get handed out in Big Ten football, but it is still something these days. Teams seem to collapse and fold quicker than ever during the transfer portal era, and that hasn't seemed to have happened here. It's one of the other things head coach Jonathan Smith can hang his hat on right now.
More from Nick Marsh
Another thing the Spartans are going to need is more production from top wide receiver Nick Marsh. He's only totaled 23 receiving yards over MSU's last two contests; he had at least 25 yards in each of Michigan State's first nine games of the season.
Saturday is an opportunity for Marsh to reassert himself as a true WR1 against an impressive Maryland secondary. The Terrapins are middle-of-the-pack nationally in passing yards allowed, but have intercepted 18 passes this season, which is the fourth-most in the FBS this season. Marsh had the best game of his career last season against Maryland --- eight catches, 194 yards, and a touchdown --- so I'm looking for him to put something together again here.
