Bold Prediction Has MSU Landing 4-Star Legacy Defensive Back

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been on a hot streak on the high school recruiting trail lately. Not only have the Spartans secured commitments from two three-star 2027 prospects in the past few weeks, but they have also made progress with several of their other top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a four-star in-state safety and the brother of two Michigan State players. Although several programs are pursuing him, a national recruiting analyst recently predicted that the Spartans will land him as well.

Analyst Predicts Spartans to Land Legacy Defensive Back

Earlier this week, Michigan State received the biggest news of Fitzgerald’s tenure so far when four-star 2026 wide receiver Samson Gash officially signed with the Spartans on National Signing Day.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Gash’s commitment to the Spartans significant in terms of what he brings to East Lansing as a player, but it could also help Michigan State on the recruiting trail.

The Gash family is full of talented football players, with Samson’s older brother, Caleb, already a linebacker for the Spartans and his younger brother, Gideon, a talented prospect in the 2027 class.

Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gideon Gash is a four-star safety from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan. While several schools are pursuing him, Michigan State has been making a push for him in recent weeks, and Rivals’ Steve Wilftong recently logged an expert prediction that the Spartans will land him.

Wilftong reported that with Samson choosing to sign with the Spartans and Caleb already on the team, he believes the whole family wants to stay together. He also noted that Fitzgerald has a strong track record of landing siblings of his other players. The analyst added that Gideon will go through his process, but affirmed that Michigan State is the team to beat right now.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

“Following his decision I predicted Michigan State to ultimately land four-star safety/linebacker prospect Gideon Gash from the 2027 class,” Wilftong wrote.

He continued, “The opportunity for the whole family to play a season together is enticing and Fitzgerald has a great track record with landing younger siblings of current players. Gideon will go through his own process and maybe writes his own story elsewhere, but right now I think the field will have to beat Michigan State.”

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Gideon is one of the nation’s top defensive backs and would be a massive addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 246 overall player in the country, the No. 25 safety, and the No. 5 prospect from Michigan.

While several programs are expected to be in the mix for Gideon, Wilftong’s prediction suggests the Spartans are well-positioned to land the four-star safety.

