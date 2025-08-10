Why Spartan Veteran Darius Snow Has Stayed at MSU
Darius Snow could not have foreseen the career he would have at Michigan State when he first pledged his commitment to Mark Dantonio and the Spartans.
Four losing seasons, one 11-win season capped off by a New Year's Six Bowl win, four head coaches, three defensive coordinators, a season-ending injury, a position change, five position coaches, four degrees (with pursuit of a fifth).
It's a story that most in the history of the sport wouldn't be able to tell as their own, let alone in today's era of the transfer portal.
So why has he stayed all this time? He considered transferring once in November of 2023 but decided to remain with the program, trusting in Jonathan Smith's regime.
One could assume the loyalty stems from the family ties. His father is Eric Snow, and his uncle is Percy Snow, two Spartan greats in basketball and football, respectively. He bleeds green.
But the love for Michigan State goes beyond the lineage.
"In a lot of ways, it's kind of become a second home to me," Snow said. "I don't tell people I'm from Michigan, but (laughter) I do enjoy it here. I'm friends with a lot of staff, not just on our team but across the campus and across the athletics. I've made a lot of friends here that I'll speak to for the rest of my life.
"And at the end of the day, I feel like, from a football standpoint, through everything that I have been through, this year, I have an opportunity to do a lot for myself, and I believe we have a lot to do as a team. So, at the end of the day, it's all about maximizing opportunity. I feel like I have an opportunity to do that here."
Snow enters his fifth and final season with the Spartans. He played a full 2024 season after the leg injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 campaign limited his 2023 season.
Snow and his team haven't seen nearly the same level of success they did when he played nickelback for that 2021 team, but he's looking to go out on a high note.
