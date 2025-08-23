Predicting MSU's Top Freshman of 2025
Michigan State football has a freshman class that didn't stand out in the national rankings, but it's one that contains some undervalued talent that could be special down the road.
There are several players from the class who could be leaders of their respective position groups in a couple of years or so. And of those freshmen, there are some who could even make an impact right off the bat in their first collegiate season.
But who is going to be the best this season?
There seems to be one obvious answer, given what we heard out of fall camp. The staff has been extremely high on defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, the former four-star prospect from Frankenmuth High School.
How Derrick Simmons stands out
With a ton of depth and competition at interior defensive line, Simmons could see some significant reps in Year 1. And his versatility only helps that.
"He (Simmons) physically has the tools, and he's close to playing what you need to play in this Big Ten at the line of scrimmage," coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this month. "Smart, and he plays with great effort. I mean, he's actually a little bit more elusive for his size, (for) interior D-linemen. Elusive, he has a little bit of a pass rush game."
Simmons has impressed since the start of fall camp. His name was mentioned by Smith as someone who jumped out in that first practice.
"I thought Derrick Simmons showed up today, " Smith said. "I know it was Day 1 -- defensive linemen, I hate pointing out just one, but where he has taken his body since he's been here, he looked the part, he fit right in."
Defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa said earlier this month that the young lineman "is not your normal freshman."
"Does that mean that he's better than the guys we have in our system now? No, that just means that he's a freshman that's come here, he's got a college-ready body," Suiaunoa said. "Physically, he's able to do the things that we can get done, which is different than most freshmen. So, yeah, he's different in that way."
Prediction: Derrick Simmons will be the Spartans' top freshman this season.
