WATCH: MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Talks First Fall Camp Scrimmage, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and there was much to discuss when coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media on Monday.
From freshmen to position battles to quarterbacks to red zone to special teams, Smith covered a range of topics that hold value at this point in fall camp.
The second-year Spartans coach also said a second scrimmage will be held this coming Saturday.
You can watch Smith's availability below:
Below is a partial transcript:
Jonathan Smith
Q: How are you managing motivation a few weeks out?
Smith: "We've been going -- I think it's, what is it today? 11 or 12 -- kind of hit it strongly on Sunday of this idea of not just kind of getting through it but truly improving through this week. And I was happy with today, coming off a scrimmage. We got a bunch of reps on Saturday. I thought it was crisp, and we'll go again in the next couple of days in full pads.
"Because we do, we need to improve. There's some competition. Kind of described it as a week of separation to the team in regards to, yeah, depth charts, but also just teams themselves. What team can separate in regards to getting better through these dog days of camp."
Q: What questions does Saturday answer for you?
Smith: "I thought depth defensively showed up. A lot of guys, a lot of reps there. Played sound defense pretty much throughout. And so, that kind of re-confirms some of our feeling. I think we took some steps in the run game, to be honest with you. There was some quality carries out of the backfield, offensive line doing some stuff. Especially in the middle part of the scrimmage, so that was good to see. I think we're progressing there. Still a lot to work on, though."
Q: What about cornerbacks? Did you learn anything about them?
Smith: "Lot of guys and a decent amount of rotation. On the corner piece, was really pleased with our tackling. They got guys on the ground -- balls on the perimeter and in space. Contested some. Actually caused a fumble on one. So, we were pleased with the physicality of the corners."
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Smith's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.