Will This MSU Freshman Be an Answer on Defense?
The Michigan State Spartans are working through fall camp to see who will earn the most snaps at positions of competition.
Among those positions is the interior defensive line, where MSU is losing experience from last season. Jonathan Smith, Legi Suiaunoa and the Spartan staff are trying to figure out who will play the most.
D’Quan Douse and Maverick Hansen are gone, so the Spartans need players to step up in their stead. The likeliest candidates are Quindarius Dunnigan, Alex VanSumeren and Florida State transfer Grady Kelly, but competition will be fierce.
With open spots to be taken, some freshmen could emerge as serious contenders. That includes former four-star high school recruit Derrick Simmons, who has impressed the staff early on in his time in East Lansing.
Simmons was the No. 245 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 4 overall player in the state of Michigan out of Frankenmuth High School, just 70 miles down the road.
Smith mentioned at Tuesday’s opening media availability that Simmons stood out early on, which is a good sign and could indicate that we could see him take snaps against Western Michigan in the opening game.
MSU has experienced defensive linemen who will take the bulk of snaps. That is what they brought Kelly in to do.
However, Kelly will only be in East Lansing for one season, and the Spartans hope Simmons develops into a star here. It would not be surprising to see the freshman earn an increasing number of snaps as the season progresses.
VanSumeren came to East Lansing with promise, but an injury cost him his 2023 season. He rebounded last season to start all 12 games and post 16 tackles with two and a half for loss.
MSU should consider playing Simmons and VanSumeren next to each other, as those two may be the team’s best defensive linemen. The Spartans need to create more interior pressure, and these players can make that happen.
Simmons was the highest-rated recruit in Smith’s 2025 class, and he has the chance to be a key piece for this Spartan defensive line.
Could that happen sooner rather than later?
