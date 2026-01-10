MSU Targets In-State Talent as Fitzgerald Lays '27 Foundation

After finishing last season with a 4–8 record, Michigan State football has spent the past month focused on rebuilding and establishing a new identity. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been especially active in the transfer portal as he reshapes the Spartans’ roster.

So far, Michigan State has added 20 players through the transfer portal while seeing significant departures, with 39 players entering the portal. The high turnover underscores the magnitude of the rebuild Fitzgerald has undertaken early in his tenure.

While aggressively pursuing transfers, Fitzgerald has also placed an emphasis on high school recruiting. The Spartans signed 18 commits in the 2026 class and are still awaiting a final decision from four-star wide receiver Samson Gash, who remains committed to Michigan State but is continuing to weigh his options.

Looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting cycle, Fitzgerald and his staff have made early efforts to elevate the class beyond the previous year’s group. One notable target is in-state athlete Elijah Goins, who recently received an offer from Michigan State and has already taken two visits to East Lansing.

Goins, listed as an athlete by 247Sports, stands at 6-foot, 170 pounds and is being recruited by the Spartans as a safety. He is working closely with defensive backs coach James Adams as his recruitment continues.

Despite currently being unranked and holding a zero-star designation, Goins has attracted significant interest nationally. He holds 21 scholarship offers, including from several Power Four programs such as Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin.

Goins on the MSU Offer

Goins spoke with Corey Robinson of 247Sports about what the Michigan State offer means to him, emphasizing its personal significance.

“The Michigan State offer means more than a lot of other big offers I have, just because of the wait and because it’s giving me a chance to play with teammates I never thought I could play with again while staying home in-state,” Goins said.

“I didn’t know much about Coach Fitz before he got here, but after talking with the coaches I did know and DiMari, I knew MSU got a great hire,” Goins said. “Our relationship is great. We keep in touch here and there, and I look forward to making it even better.”

Goins also confirmed plans to return to campus later this month.

“Yes, I will be at Michigan State on Jan. 30 for the Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game,” Goins said.

As Michigan State works to balance short-term roster needs with long-term program building, early engagement with players like Elijah Goins highlights Fitzgerald’s emphasis on in-state recruiting and relationship-building. While the transfer portal remains a crucial tool in the Spartans’ rebuild, securing high-upside local talent in the 2027 class could prove vital in establishing stability and sustained success in East Lansing.

