What to Watch for as MSU Begins Fall Camp
Fall camp is officially underway for the Michigan State Spartans.
Things ended poorly in Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing. The team finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game.
MSU has not played postseason football since 2021, and Smith and his team want that to change this season. Things are looking up for the Spartans after an offseason where Smith worked hard to improve the roster.
Fans are hoping to see MSU turn things around and play winning football. Early glimpses of fall camp will give them hope that the Spartans can get back to their winning ways.
So, what will be worth watching as fall camp begins? Let’s break down the biggest things to watch for in East Lansing.
Defensive Line Rotations
The defensive line will feature multiple bodies, but fans want to know who the starters will be.
MSU has an experienced interior lineman in Quindarius Dunnigan, who enters his sixth season of college football. He was fine as a reserve last season, but now, the team expects him to take on a leading role.
The Spartans added Grady Kelly in the transfer portal, and returning players like Alex VanSumeren, Jalen Satchell, Ru’Quan Buckley and Mikeshun Beeler should factor in. It will be interesting to see how MSU places its linemen on the depth chart.
Freshman Contributors
Everyone wants to know who’s next up.
Smith’s 2025 class features multiple intriguing freshmen, some of whom can be immediate contributors. Getting production from the freshman class is an encouraging sign for the future.
Of the first-year players who have a chance to earn significant snaps, defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, cornerback Aydan West and running back Jace Clarizio have the best opportunity to see the field early.
The Spartans also have developmental pieces in the 2025 class who could come out of nowhere and contribute. Keep an eye on the freshmen during fall camp.
Growth From Returners
All eyes will be on Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh ahead of the upcoming season.
The quarterback-wide receiver duo hopes to be one of the most dynamic in the Big Ten this season after showing flashes of brilliance last year. Chiles’ growth and Marsh’s leap to stardom are major X-Factors for this Spartan team.
If Chiles cuts down on turnovers and connects with Marsh more in 2025, MSU could have one of the top duos in the country.
