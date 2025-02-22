2026 Three-Star ATH Set to Make Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans continue to target some of the most versatile athletes in the country as 2026 three-star ATH Dezyrian Ellis has announced that he will be taking his official visit to East Lansing from June 13-15. He was offered by the Spartans just over a week ago.
247Sports has Ellis listed as a 6-2, 175-pound, three-star athlete out of Winnsboro, LA. He is ranked 12th amongst all 2026 recruits in his state and is also ranked the 21st athlete in the country. He has garnered a strong amount of high-level D-I attention with eight total offers.
The positional category for Ellis is "athlete," which is what makes him such a dynamic ball player. He is a two-way player on both sides of the ball, contributing at both the quarterback and cornerback positions. The possibilities are endless for where Ellis could play if he were to choose the Spartans.
Ellis' recruting journey recently started as he received his first official offer in October of 2024. The Spartans will join his recruiting race with schools such as Ole Miss, LSU, Louisiana Tech, West Virginia and many more to come. The Spartans are the only Big Ten team that has shown interest.
In Ellis' junior season at Franklin Parish High School, he threw for 2,189 yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 827 rushing yards, and 10 scores on the ground. He was named First Team LSWA All-State QB and First Team 2-4A All-District MVP. Ellis competes in track and field as well.
According to another recruiting profile, Rivals, Ellis is already being forecast to commit to an in-state school, the LSU Tigers. They offered Ellis just a week before the Spartans did, but many believe that the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native might be his destination. The Spartans are looking to change that quickly.
It will not be for a few months that Ellis steps on campus, but the recruiting away from campus is what will keep him a viable option for Michigan State. Staying engaged and continuing to reach out is wise to try and secure a player of this caliber.
