What to Like About MSU Guard Divine Ugochukwu's Game
The Michigan State Spartans saw surprise departures from some of their guards this offseason.
Tom Izzo saw Tre Holloman shockingly enter the transfer portal and leave for North Carolina State, while freshman Jase Richardson left for the NBA, becoming a first-round pick of the Orlando Magic (although that was less surprising).
With those departures, the Spartans needed to find guard depth in the transfer portal. They did not add a guard in their 2025 high school recruiting class, so finding one in the portal was imperative.
After some searching, MSU landed on Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu, who joined the Spartans over Texas Tech and USC. Fans were less than thrilled about the guard’s lack of offensive production, but he has a chance to be a solid contributor in East Lansing this season.
So, what is there to like about Ugochukwu’s game?
First and foremost, Ugochukwu defends at a high level. You cannot be an Izzo guard and slack on that end of the floor.
He is athletic and knows how to move his feet, so he will slow down opposing guards when he is on the floor. That is one of the most valuable traits for a guard like Ugochukwu.
Ugochukwu’s athleticism tends to get explosive at times. He can blow past a defender and rise up for a major slam if he wants to, so Coen Carr is not the only dunker on this MSU squad anymore.
His outside shot is a work in progress, but he appears to be dedicated to that work. As a true freshman, Ugochukwu did not shoot it well for the Hurricanes last season, but he has been working to improve his jumper.
Ugochukwu likely won’t play major minutes for the Spartans this upcoming season, but he has the chance to be impactful when he does see the court. He can establish a floor for himself as a defender and facilitator.
Jeremy Fears Jr. is this team’s starting point guard, but Ugochukwu is a better option to spell him than fans realize. They may not like that he was not one of the top transfer guards available, but he will play an important role for this team.
Don’t be surprised to see Ugochukwu exceed expectations for the Spartans next season.
