Divine Ugochukwu Talks MSU's Style of Play, More
HOLT, Mich. -- Michigan State sophomore guard Divine Ugochukwu is settling in nicely with the Spartans, which isn't a surprise.
He saw himself as a great fit for Michigan State, and the feeling was mutual.
Ugochukwu discussed how the transtion has been and more when he spoke to the media at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Ugochukwu addressed the media at Week 1 of the Moneyball Pro-Am last month. Below is a partial transcript from that:
On transferring to a new program ...
Ugochukwu: "It's going good so far. Just talking about older players that have been here like Jaxon (Kohler), Coop (Carson Cooper) and Jeremy Fears just leading the way and showing us around and just getting us real situated, so it's been fun so far."
On if the history of point guards at Michigan State excited him ...
Ugochukwu: "Yeah, for sure. Yeah, definitely. Just the point guard history here and just the winning culture and just the competitiveness, I loved it, for sure.
On portal experience ...
Ugochukwu: "So, I hit the portal because our coach from Miami retired. So, I ended up in the portal; I was getting contacted by other schools early in the process, and then, a couple -- I would say two to three weeks later, Michigan State contacted me, and then, we just built a connection, and then, it just happened from there."
On his visit to Michigan State ...
Ugochukwu: "My family came down, and it was like a two-day visit. They toured us around East Lansing, a basketball gym, worked out. It was just real fun."
On if he watched Michigan State in the tournament ...
Ugochukwu: "Oh yeah, for sure. Yeah, I definitely watched them. Especially when they started recruiting me, I started watching them a lot more. So, it was good."
On Fears ...
Ugochukwu: "Yeah, me and Jeremy -- he's a really cool guy, a real fun guy, a real high-energy, high guy, so we really compete at practice, and it's good."
Stay up to date with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.