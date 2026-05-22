Don't Count Out MSU Baseball Against USC in the B1G Tourney
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Michigan State is on to the second phase of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Spartans were the very last team in the 12-team field, but pulled off a pair of upsets to reach the conference quarterfinals. MSU beat 5-seed Purdue 8-4 on Tuesday and 8-seed Iowa 4-3 on Wednesday.
That was a double-elimination phase, though. One loss eliminates your team from the quarterfinal round onward. Going 2-0 on Tuesday and Wednesday gave Michigan State the "preferred" draw, though
Going 2-1 would've meant a matchup against UCLA, the No. 1 team in the nation on D1Baseball.com and the conference's top seed. Instead, MSU will go up against 4-seed USC, ranked 25th in the country, on Friday (10 a.m. ET, BTN).
Why MSU Can Pull Off the Upset
One of the other benefits of winning the first two games and immediately finding your way into Friday is the day off on Thursday. That gives the pitchers in the bullpen a very valuable day to rest, which helps open up options for the Spartans during the game, since they haven't needed to use any arms in an elimination game.
USC will be more rested, though, since the top four seeds in this format got a bye straight to the quarterfinals. What might be in MSU's favor is that there is a delicate balance between rest and rust in baseball. The Trojans will not have played in five days heading into this matchup. College baseball teams aren't playing nearly every single day like MLB teams are, but that is still a real gap.
Season on the Line
Michigan State should also be the more desperate team. USC is a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament, though the Trojans are perhaps seeking to earn a top-16 seed and become a regional host. Alas, the season isn't over for the Trojans if they lose on Friday.
It will be done for MSU with a loss. The Spartans have a losing record, after all, and an RPI ranking down at 103rd in the country. Michigan State's only path into the national tourney is to win three more games to win the whole Big Ten Tournament and get the conference's auto-bid. MSU has only made the NCAA Tournament once since 1980, most recently making it in 2012 during Jake Boss Jr.'s fourth season with the program.
MSU did not match up with the Trojans during the regular season. The Spartans actually upset a 25th-ranked USC squad in 2025, though, during a series in Los Angeles. Michigan State won the first game 5-0, run-ruled the second game in a 15-5 win in eight innings, but then couldn't complete the sweep with a 10-3 loss in the third game.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika