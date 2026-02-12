Fears Leading Spartans' Prep for Wisconsin

Michigan State is coming off an impressive home victory over fifth-ranked Illinois, avoiding what would have been a third consecutive loss. The Spartans had dropped their previous two games against rival Michigan and then Minnesota, which entered the matchup at 10–12.

Against the Fighting Illini, Jeremy Fears took control of the game, finishing with 26 points and 15 assists. With those 15 assists, Fears reclaimed the national lead in assists, now averaging 9.1 per game.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. prepares to shoot free throws against Illinois during overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Scott also elevated his level of play on the defensive end. In just his second game in the starting lineup, Scott delivered an outstanding defensive performance against freshman standout Keaton Wagler.

Wagler entered the game averaging 18.5 points per contest while shooting 46 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range. While he finished with 16 points, he struggled mightily from the floor, shooting just 2-for-16 overall and 2-for-8 from beyond the arc, with 10 of his points coming at the free-throw line.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After struggling since the Spartans’ West Coast trip, Jaxon Kohler responded with one of his better performances of the season. Kohler scored 11 points, knocked down 3-of-8 shots from three-point range, and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds.

Kur Teng also provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from deep. Teng delivered the game’s biggest moment by hitting the go-ahead basket with 8.5 seconds remaining.

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With momentum seemingly restored, the Spartans now turn their attention to Wisconsin — a battle-tested team coming off an overtime road win against Illinois and responsible for handing Michigan its first loss of the season.

Scouting Wisconsin

Wisconsin entered the season ranked 24th in the preseason AP Top 25. While the Badgers sit at 17–7 overall, they have not returned to the rankings since climbing to No. 23 during the third week of the season.

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) drives the ball around Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Senior transfer Nick Boyd has been a major addition for Wisconsin. The former San Diego State guard is averaging a career-high 20 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range.

Nolan Winter has also been a key contributor for the Badgers. After serving as a reliable center last season, Winter has taken another step forward, averaging 13 points per game on 57 percent shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds per contest.

Wisconsin's Nolan Winter (31) celebrates a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One area Michigan State will look to exploit is Wisconsin’s defense. While the Badgers boast the third-best scoring offense in the Big Ten, their defense has lagged behind. Wisconsin ranks 15th in the conference in scoring defense and sits 13th in both opponent field goal percentage and opponent three-point percentage.

Michigan State’s win over Illinois showcased the balance and toughness the Spartans will need as the Big Ten schedule intensifies. With Fears orchestrating the offense, Kohler reasserting himself in the paint, and role players stepping up in key moments, the Spartans appear to be regaining their rhythm.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, signals to teammates as Illinois' Keaton Wagler defends during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Facing a Wisconsin team that can score at a high level but has shown defensive vulnerabilities, Michigan State will have an opportunity to build on its momentum. How well the Spartans defend the perimeter and control the glass could determine whether this recent spark turns into a sustained run.

