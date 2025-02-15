REPORT: Spartans TE Commit Reveals MVP of His Recruitment
Michigan State landed a four-star tight end in Eddie Whiting out of South Dakota.
It was a true testament to the yeoman's work that tight ends coach Brian Wozniak put in on the recruiting trail. The Spartans were the 2026 tight end's first Power 4 offer.
"I got offered on the phone (in the fall), and after that we wanted to find out if it was really serious,” Whiting told SpartanMag's Jason Killop. “So we took a visit over Thanksgiving break. It was super great for them to be my first power four offer. As my other offers came in, Coach Woz stayed consistent with me, the most consistent out of anyone. We built a really great relationship.”
Whiting quickly blew up, exhibiting traits and intangibles programs love to see and sporting a college-ready frame as just a high school junior (6-foot-6, 230 pounds). The No. 19 tight end in 247Sports' Composite rankings was sold on the Spartans all the way.
"It was really just the nights leading up to when I committed,” Whiting said. “Once January ended, we said we were going to sit down and narrow it down to five or seven schools. I was going to take official visits and spring trips, but we were talking and my parents asked me what a school needs to do to top Michigan State right now. I told them ‘there is not really anything right now.’
“My parents asked me how I felt if someone else were to commit and take the spot. I said ‘that would devastate me’. That is when we decided it was right.”
The Spartans have already taken a big jump in Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith regime's recruiting. They didn't get their first commit until April of the first cycle. Now, they already have three by mid-February. Landing a true four-star is a sign of the program's step-up in credibility.
Of course, the Spartans like what they have in the rising star tight end.
"Coach Wozniak said that I embody a true tight end who can play every down,” Whiting said. “I can be in-line and block a defensive end, or I can split out in the slot and run a vertical route. (Wozniak) said he really likes my versatility all around.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
