What Each of MSU's Key RBs Brings to the Table
Michigan State has several options to choose from at running back going into Week 1.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days that they were looking at as many as five players at that position, which makes for great competition in an area of the game Michigan State desperately needs to improve.
The likely RB1 would seem to be transfer redshirt senior Elijah Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State. He was an All-Big Sky honorable mention last season and has much more experience than any of the other contenders in the room.
But the Spartans want to run multiple backs, and that means the more inexperienced returners like Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis will need to be ready.
"I think starting with the guys that were here in Makhi and Tullis, those guys had been around, got a little taste of it last year," said offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, "so I think they're a bit further along in terms of comfort with the playbook and run scheme."
Lindgren discussed what each of the competing running backs brings to the table.
Makhi Frazier, Brandon Tullis
"Obviously, Brandon's (Brandon Tullis) kind of the bigger, more physical back," Lindgren said. "Makhi (Fraizer) has a little bit more shape to him."
Jace Clarizio (Freshman)
"I'm really impressed with Jace coming out of spring for a freshman," Lindgren said. "For freshmen, the first half of spring ball has your mind spinning and things move a little fast, but on the back half of the spring, he put together some really good reps, and he's just got the ability to make a guy miss and put his foot into the ground and go get you an explosive run, which is something that we're really excited about with him."
Elijah Tau-Tolliver
"Elijah is experienced," Lindgren said. "He's been around and has played a lot of ball, and I think that's what we were looking for in that room, with bringing him in. And I think for him, it'll just be kind of managing, staying healthy, going through camp,"
