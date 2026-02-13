Elite 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Visit with MSU

After taking over the program in December, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have worked quickly to establish themselves as contenders for some of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Over the past month, Michigan State has made significant progress with several talented 2027 prospects, including a four-star wide receiver who is reportedly set to travel to East Lansing for a spring visit with the Spartans in April.

Spartans to Host Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver on Spring Visit

As first reported by Chad Simmons, Michigan State is scheduled to host Jaiden Kelly-Murray, a four-star wide receiver from Oceanside Collegiate Academy (OCA) in Summerville, South Carolina, for a spring visit on April 14.

4-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray has a busy spring ahead and here is the latest on his recruitment: https://t.co/ZNfH88b81Q pic.twitter.com/A9uSFfYV1p — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 12, 2026

Kelly-Murray’s trip to East Lansing is one of six spring visits he has scheduled, and he will also travel to Illinois, Memphis, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

While Michigan State still hasn’t officially offered Kelly-Murray, it’s clear there’s mutual interest on both sides. The visit will likely help the Spartans make significant progress in his recruitment, making it a crucial step for Fitzgerald and company.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray is one of the top wide receivers in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at OCA, where, according to his X, he recorded 72 catches for 1,072 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald and his staff are looking to add multiple talented wideouts in the 2027 cycle, and Kelly-Murray would be a significant addition to the Spartans' class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 368 overall player nationally, the No. 53 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect in South Carolina.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs a reverse against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray’s recruitment is moving quickly. Although his first wave of visits this spring, including his trip to East Lansing, aren’t official, he’s already scheduled official visits with South Carolina, Duke, and Illinois in late May and early June.

The Gamecocks are currently the favorite to land the four-star wideout, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) giving South Carolina an 82.2% chance of securing his commitment.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

While Michigan State has a lot of ground to make up in Kelly-Murray’s recruitment, a strong April visit could put the Spartans in a position to land him.

If Fitzgerald and his staff can continue to make progress with Kelly-Murray over the next few months and impress during his visit, Michigan State should at the very least emerge as a serious contender for one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle.

