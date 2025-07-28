How Important is James Adams for Spartans' Recruiting?
What makes the Michigan State football recruiting scene very intriguing is the fact that the Spartans can recruit at different positions extremely well, as they have different recruiting tactics for each position, but they have similar outcomes when it comes to bringing in the best of the best on the recruiting board that they have been targeting for years upon years.
One of the positions that they have been targeting extremely hard is the safety position, as they have been targeting many different prospects from all over. This is what makes certain positions like the safety position extremely valuable as the fact that they can go to different states and bring in guys from all over the place as a common trend that they have used in the 2026 Recruiting class is flipping prospects from other high-level programs, such as Virginia and Iowa State, which two of their commitments have followed from.
The safety coach placed the biggest factor in this as he is one of the most active coaches when it comes to recruiting players, despite their class. The safety coach is James Adams, who has remained as one of the better coaches on the staff overall.
Adam has helped the land many different commitments so far in the 2026 class, including Brayden Thomas. Thomas is the safety commit who flipped away from the Iowa State Cyclones to the Spartans and was one of the top targets for many different schools at the time prior to his flip that was made on June 2.
Another player that the Spartans landed was Jordan Vann, a player from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio. He is oddly similar to Thomas, as both players play in the state of Ohio, and also flipped as van is the prospect who flipped away from the Virginia Cavaliers into the sport ends to make him one of the better commits in the class, as he committed to them on June 15th.
Another player that committed to Coach Adams is Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, a prospect from the state of Florida. The Global Impact Ministries Academy safety is one of the better safety prospects from his state, and he also committed very early on in the month of June.
He remains to be one of the main prospects in the secondary that announced his commitment as he continues to rise up recruiting boards for many different teams; however, he has confirmed with Michigan State Spartans On SI in the past that he is remaining loyal to his commitment.
Thanks to coach Adams, the Spartans remain in good shape and can continue recruiting other positions. This makes him very important to the puzzle.
