EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Michigan State Commit Jordan Vann
The Michigan State Spartans have many of the best players on their recruiting board already at this time. They have landed and flipped prospects, including one of their biggest wins in the month of June.
They flipped Jordan Vann from the Virginia Cavaliers. He currently plays safety and is one of the many prospects that could see the field early on in his playing career at Michigan State. He flipped his commitment after a huge official visit with the Spartans in East Lansing.
Vann is a very talented football player, but what type of person is he off the field? Vann recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail what his life is like outside of football. He discusses his hobbies, his favorite music, and many more key details.
"Off the field, I’m pretty laid-back and easygoing," Vann said. "I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I take my responsibilities seriously, but I also know how to relax and have fun."
There are many things the safety likes to do in his free time. He took a deep dive into what those things are.
"I’m into working out, playing video games, and watching movies or sports highlights," Vann said. "I also enjoy trying new food spots and hanging out outdoors when I can."
The talented player is interested in many things, including mental toughness.
"I’m really interested in sports performance, fitness, and mental toughness," Vann said. "I also like learning about business, entrepreneurship, and how successful people think and operate."
There are many people who one can listen to, but for Vann, he has a favorite artist to share with those who are interested.
"I listen to a mix of hip-hop, R&B," Vann said. "My favorite artist right now is Babyfxe E."
Vann has already started to look into what he could be going to school for. He details more with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"I’m planning to study sports management or kinesiology—something that lets me stay close to athletics and maybe work with teams or athletes in the future," Vann said.
