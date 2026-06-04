MSU's Ethan Taylor Impressing at AmeriCup with Team USA

Michigan State's big incoming center looks pretty Big Ten-ready.

The eyes of the Spartans are on Leon, Mexico, where Team USA is competing in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. Incoming freshmen Jasiah Jervis and Ethan Taylor are both representing the Stars and Stripes there.

Taylor's Promising Start

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Taylor's senior season at Link Academy in Missouri has concerned some. He was coming off the bench and not producing at the level one would expect from a high 4-star, borderline 5-star prospect. More precisely, Taylor is currently ranked 38th overall on the 247Sports Composite and is fourth among centers. Jervis is 31st overall.

Team USA has been giving Taylor his fair share of the minutes, though. He played 16 minutes in each of the United States' first two group-stage games and has looked like a big man who can provide a lot for Tom Izzo in Year 1. He certainly seems more confident than when he was at Link this season. Jervis hasn't really been playing as much with a guard-heavy roster, unfortunately.

Projectability is the main reason Taylor has climbed the rankings throughout his high school career. He is listed at 7'1" on the FIBA roster, and his stats back up the fact. He's averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks through two contests. The Americans have been plus-51 in the 32 total minutes Taylor has been on the court, which includes a plus-36 on Tuesday night against host country Mexico.

The athleticism also stands out. There was one stretch against Mexico where he converted a putback dunk on one end and then looked pretty comfortable for a 7'1" guy defending on the perimeter, communicating well, and eventually blocking his opponent's shot. He also blocked a dunk attempt from Mexico's Adrien Porras, who is listed at 6'10", with some ease.

Porras is 6’11” and a good athlete. Baby’d him at the rim pic.twitter.com/ccIERq5Mmo — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) June 3, 2026

Other Thoughts, Coming Role at MSU

The start of the run in the AmeriCup has certainly strengthened my opinion of Taylor a bit. I thought he'd get some real minutes right away, but that he'd be a bit raw and need a season before some truly substantial playing time. Now I think he'll be a major part of the rotation right away, if not after a couple of months to get used to the college game and Michigan State.

Taylor is still going to be behind Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and will be battling with redshirt sophomore Jesse McCulloch for minutes at the five. I still wonder about a lack of polish in the offensive game and his free-throw shooting, but he's still a freshman, after all.

Taylor has more games to go, too. The United States takes on Brazil on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Assuming a win there, the U.S. would then play in the semifinals on Saturday and then potentially in the championship game on Sunday.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo looks on during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI