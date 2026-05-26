Why MSU's Jasiah Jervis Is One-and-Done Candidate

Gauging incoming freshmen at Michigan State basketball is a tough task.

Tom Izzo's program is a bit more patient and development-oriented than most. The Spartans have had a few "one-and-done" players in relatively recent years. Max Christie (35th overall pick in 2022) and Jase Richardson (25th overall pick in 2025) are the two most recent examples. Incoming freshman Jasiah Jervis could be the next guy to join the list.

Way-Too-Early Projections

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has already been some noise about the possibility. One analyst with a decent following, known as KJScouting, listed Jervis as his No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft.

The take is interesting because all of the other incoming freshmen ranked ahead of Jervis are ranked no worse than 17th on the 247Sports Composite , solidly within 5-star status. Jervis, on the other hand, is ranked 31st and is the very first prospect to not get that fifth star.

Role at MSU

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another reason Jervis could get attention is just that Izzo and MSU are going to be relying on Jervis for production immediately. He probably isn't going to get much of a feeling-out process that Cam Ward and Jordan Scott got this past season, or even what Richardson got the year before that.

Jervis could very well be the first freshman to start the season opener since Christie. His scoring prowess and length at 6'4" will make him a fitting co-star in the backcourt for Jeremy Fears Jr. and/or Carlos Medlock Jr. The main competition there is Kur Teng , who isn't as versatile as Jervis, and Scott, who might fit better at small forward than shooting guard.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There are going to be points where some people wish Jervis had joined the program a year earlier. Michigan State had problems at the two nearly the entire season, and a borderline 5-star prospect was just the thing the Spartans needed to solidify things for '26-27.

Jervis has also been proving it recently against his peers. He's one of the 19 finalists for Team USA's U18 men's national team (incoming Spartan freshman Ethan Taylor is also there). That's while competing against some of the other best 2026, 2027, and 2028 recruits in the country. He's looking to survive the cutdown to 12, but getting that far is still an accomplishment.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) drives to the basket in front of Iona’s Mike Kmetz (5) during CHSAA basketball action at Iona University in New Rochelle Feb. 6, 2026. Stepinac won the game &6-49. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is getting a skill set made for the NBA, and a role awaits that will amplify his eventual production. Jervis won't get the keys handed to him the way some of the 5-star prospects might, but everything is there to make his time in college relatively brief.

This might be especially true if Fears stays in the NBA Draft and MSU has to rely on Jervis for even more production and scoring. Regardless, Jervis will be a big component of the Spartans' next rotation right away.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI