Why MSU's Jasiah Jervis Is One-and-Done Candidate
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Gauging incoming freshmen at Michigan State basketball is a tough task.
Tom Izzo's program is a bit more patient and development-oriented than most. The Spartans have had a few "one-and-done" players in relatively recent years. Max Christie (35th overall pick in 2022) and Jase Richardson (25th overall pick in 2025) are the two most recent examples. Incoming freshman Jasiah Jervis could be the next guy to join the list.
Way-Too-Early Projections
There has already been some noise about the possibility. One analyst with a decent following, known as KJScouting, listed Jervis as his No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft.
The take is interesting because all of the other incoming freshmen ranked ahead of Jervis are ranked no worse than 17th on the 247Sports Composite, solidly within 5-star status. Jervis, on the other hand, is ranked 31st and is the very first prospect to not get that fifth star.
Role at MSU
Another reason Jervis could get attention is just that Izzo and MSU are going to be relying on Jervis for production immediately. He probably isn't going to get much of a feeling-out process that Cam Ward and Jordan Scott got this past season, or even what Richardson got the year before that.
Jervis could very well be the first freshman to start the season opener since Christie. His scoring prowess and length at 6'4" will make him a fitting co-star in the backcourt for Jeremy Fears Jr. and/or Carlos Medlock Jr. The main competition there is Kur Teng, who isn't as versatile as Jervis, and Scott, who might fit better at small forward than shooting guard.
There are going to be points where some people wish Jervis had joined the program a year earlier. Michigan State had problems at the two nearly the entire season, and a borderline 5-star prospect was just the thing the Spartans needed to solidify things for '26-27.
Jervis has also been proving it recently against his peers. He's one of the 19 finalists for Team USA's U18 men's national team (incoming Spartan freshman Ethan Taylor is also there). That's while competing against some of the other best 2026, 2027, and 2028 recruits in the country. He's looking to survive the cutdown to 12, but getting that far is still an accomplishment.
Michigan State is getting a skill set made for the NBA, and a role awaits that will amplify his eventual production. Jervis won't get the keys handed to him the way some of the 5-star prospects might, but everything is there to make his time in college relatively brief.
This might be especially true if Fears stays in the NBA Draft and MSU has to rely on Jervis for even more production and scoring. Regardless, Jervis will be a big component of the Spartans' next rotation right away.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika