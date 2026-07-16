Evaluating Kur Teng's Odd Placement On MSU's Roster

The Spartans are chasing a championship this year, as they have the best roster they may have for the next few years. Fans are growing impatient with good but not great success, and the legendary coach Tom Izzo won't be around for too much longer.

Well, that is not entirely the case, as Izzo has quite a few years left in him, but it is true about the roster, which has already seen some harsh realities come to fruition this offseason, filled with new talent from the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Tom Izzo speaks to and fires up the approximately 5,000 participants in the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll 5K at Michigan State Saturday, April 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In those new players stood an odd man out : Carlos Medlock Jr., as he had no specific person he could be paired with from the new players, yet is fine because of the veterans in front of him.

However, even among the veterans, there are players who stand out as a bit odd on the roster, such as Kur Teng, who definitely showed a lot of promise last year, which should earn more playing time this year, but may not turn out that way in reality.

The Case for Kur Teng

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) shoots a free throw against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Teng was an excellent three-point shooter last season; it was what he excelled at and what got him 7.3 points per game, despite having less than half the game to work with, at only 17.5 minutes of playing time.

With the Spartans already losing one major shooter in Jaxon Kohler, every accurate player beyond the arc is precious beyond belief, which should then make Teng a surefire option for a starting role.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, Teng has the benefit of seniority, having been with the team for multiple years to date, and would be deserving of more time given his effort and growth.

So if Teng has the benefit of seniority, and he is a great player beyond the arc, then what could make him stand out as odd on the roster, and not make him a clear-cut starter for the whole year?

Why It's a Tough Fit

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) makes a jump shot against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The new starting five is likely to include at least Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, and either Cam Ward or Jordan Scott, which leaves two spots for the Spartans to fill, and those spots are quickly taken.

That is because MSU brought in Anton Bonke, a center who has not played in the Big Ten yet but is filling a position the Spartans would be missing without him. Bonke is accompanied by Ethan Taylor, a recruit of similar height.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) shoots a 3-pointer against UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under these conditions, and many others swirling around the Spartans this offseason, Teng would not be poised to start as easily as first forecasted, but he still has many paths to more time on the court, such as beating out Taylor or Ward/Scott.