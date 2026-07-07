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Gap Between MSU Top Recruits Closer Than You Think

The Spartans are bringing in a strong class of four, and the difference between the top recruit and bottom recruit is smaller than many may think.
Nathan Berry|
Tom Izzo speaks to and fires up the approximately 5,000 participants in the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll 5K at Michigan State Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Tom Izzo speaks to and fires up the approximately 5,000 participants in the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll 5K at Michigan State Saturday, April 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans were on the fast track to success last year, entering March Madness as a 3-seed with high hopes for a deep run and possibly a National Championship attempt with the caliber of their roster and coach Tom Izzo.

They did all of that with the help of big men Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler, who were able to space out the floor with their size and still be threats from beyond the arc and in the paint, but now they are gone for good.

MSU, Jaxon Kohler, Carson Coope
Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, and Carson Cooper react to Xavier Booker's dunk during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A couple of other players had to leave the team as well, and filling the gaps left behind was going to take a recruiting masterclass from coach Tom Izzo. He ended up with four players.

Two of those players he landed were Jasiah Jervis, the top of the four recruits, and Julius Avent, the bottom of the four recruits; yet now that both of them are playing in some offseason games, it looks as though they both are contributing to the team with the same amount of talent, just in different areas.

How Jasiah Jervis Contributes

Jasiah Jervis
Team Faygo and Michigan State's Jasiah Jervis makes a 3-pointer against Team Tri-Star during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Jervis stands at a solid frame of 6'4", and has seemed to be at the level of play with the likes of Jeremy Fears Jr., who is the reason why MSU is being hyped up at all this offseason.
  • He is able to make plays with the ball and draw defenders toward him with poise and control; while he may not be threatening a dunk at any given time, he is always threatening a play.
Jasiah Jervis
Team Faygo and Michigan State's Jasiah Jervis scores against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • This is a piece that the Spartans have been missing for a while to accompany Fears Jr., trying to and not fully succeeding with players like Jordan Scott and Kur Teng, and he will elevate the team's offense.

How Julius Avent Contributes

Julius Avent
Team SPS and Michigan State's Julius Avent scores against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Avent has been showing out early in some offseason activities, proving himself to be one of the better players MSU grabbed this offseason, despite being ranked the lowest, and being especially lethal from the three-point line.
  • That just so happens to be what Kohler excelled at this past season, and would cause everybody around him to gravitate towards him and open up his teammates.
Julius Avent
Team SPS and Michigan State's Julius Avent moves the ball against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • He is going to be the deep threat that the Spartans desperately need this season, and will always be threatening a big play at the same level as the higher-ranked Jasiah Jervis.
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Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.