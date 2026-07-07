Gap Between MSU Top Recruits Closer Than You Think
In this story:
The Spartans were on the fast track to success last year, entering March Madness as a 3-seed with high hopes for a deep run and possibly a National Championship attempt with the caliber of their roster and coach Tom Izzo.
They did all of that with the help of big men Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler, who were able to space out the floor with their size and still be threats from beyond the arc and in the paint, but now they are gone for good.
A couple of other players had to leave the team as well, and filling the gaps left behind was going to take a recruiting masterclass from coach Tom Izzo. He ended up with four players.
Two of those players he landed were Jasiah Jervis, the top of the four recruits, and Julius Avent, the bottom of the four recruits; yet now that both of them are playing in some offseason games, it looks as though they both are contributing to the team with the same amount of talent, just in different areas.
How Jasiah Jervis Contributes
- Jervis stands at a solid frame of 6'4", and has seemed to be at the level of play with the likes of Jeremy Fears Jr., who is the reason why MSU is being hyped up at all this offseason.
- He is able to make plays with the ball and draw defenders toward him with poise and control; while he may not be threatening a dunk at any given time, he is always threatening a play.
- This is a piece that the Spartans have been missing for a while to accompany Fears Jr., trying to and not fully succeeding with players like Jordan Scott and Kur Teng, and he will elevate the team's offense.
How Julius Avent Contributes
- Avent has been showing out early in some offseason activities, proving himself to be one of the better players MSU grabbed this offseason, despite being ranked the lowest, and being especially lethal from the three-point line.
- That just so happens to be what Kohler excelled at this past season, and would cause everybody around him to gravitate towards him and open up his teammates.
- He is going to be the deep threat that the Spartans desperately need this season, and will always be threatening a big play at the same level as the higher-ranked Jasiah Jervis.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.