The Odd Man Out in MSU's Incoming Recruiting Class

The Spartans are looking forward to a very promising season during the long, dreary offseason months, which have been anything but long and dreary for the Spartans and their school.

There have been many implications for the team surrounding the school president, Kevin Guskiewicz , and the athletic director, J Batt, resulting in highs and lows for the team and coach Tom Izzo.

Tom Izzo, MSU's basketball coach, gets the crowd of over 9,000 people going at the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll, 5K event Sunday, April 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But above all, this has been one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory, with freshmen poised to play significant roles despite being completely new to collegiate basketball.

Yet, in the recruiting class, which has five players coming in through four freshmen and one transfer, each player has a pair that complements his style well and is a good person to either learn from or grow with this season, except for one player: Carlos Medlock Jr.

Who the Other Pairings Are

Team Motorcars’ and Michigan State's Anton Bonke looks to pass against Team SPS during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ethan Taylor and Anton Bonke

The Spartans had a dire need at the center position, and it was the only true weakness that they needed to address for the upcoming national title attempt, so they sought replacements.

Izzo found one long-term solution in Ethan Taylor, a freshman who is a safe option with his high ranking coming out of high school, and in Anton Bonke, who is coming from a much lower-competition school but has a higher ceiling.

Michigan State and Team LAFCU’s Ethan Taylor scores against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former will be able to learn from the latter about how to rise through the ranks of college basketball, even if only at MSU, and the latter will be able to benefit from sharing his game with another.

Jasiah Jervis and Julius Avent

Team Faygo and Michigan State's Jasiah Jervis makes a 3-pointer against Team Tri-Star during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Jasiah Jervis and Julius Avent come in as the best- and worst- ranked recruits of the class, but their skill gap is much smaller than one may think it to be,

The former can attract defenders in the paint, freeing up the top of the key, and the latter is an excellent shooter, from what he has shown so far, which frees up space in the paint.

Team SPS and Michigan State's Julius Avent makes a 3-pointer against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jervis and Avent work well together by drawing defenders away from each other, and they will be able to work the court alongside the team leader, Jeremy Fears Jr., very well if they are on the hardwood at the same time.

The Odd Man Out

Team Motorcars and Michigan State's Carlos Medlock Jr. moves the ball against Team Faygo during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While all the other recruits have a person to pair up with and work together with, Carlos Medlock Jr. has none in the middle of the rankings , and that may end up being the best thing for him, as he has many experienced players ahead of him to learn from and take over for when they age out.

He is poised to learn from the aforementioned Fears Jr., and if he turns out anything like him, then his future will be bright, and the lack of a pair coming into the team will have no detriment to his career.