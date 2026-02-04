MSU Extends Late Offer to 2026 Quarterback

National Signing Day for the 2026 class is almost here, and the vast majority of prospects have already committed and signed with programs during the early national signing period.

However, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are still looking for a few late additions to their 2026 class, and the Spartans recently extended a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer to an in-state quarterback prospect who is currently committed to Saginaw Valley State.

Spartans Offer 2026 Saginaw Valley State QB Commit

On Feb. 1, Michigan State extended a PWO offer to Peyton Babbitt, a 2026 Saginaw Valley State (SVSU) quarterback commit from Orchard View High School in Muskegon, Michigan. He shared on X that the Spartans had offered him and thanked Fitzgerald and director of player personnel Sean Levy for the opportunity.

I am extremely blessed to announce that I have received a Division 1 offer (PWO) from Michigan State University! Thank you @coachfitz51 and @SeanLevyMSU for believing in my abilities! AGTG!! Go Green! 🟢⚪️@FBCoachSheridan pic.twitter.com/HEmKr3agrJ — Peyton Babbitt (@PeytonBabbitt) February 1, 2026

“I am extremely blessed to announce that I have received a Division 1 offer (PWO) from Michigan State University!” Babbitt wrote. Thank you [Pat Fitzgerald] and [Sean Levy] for believing in my abilities! AGTG!! Go Green!”

Babbitt is not a highly touted recruit, and he only received offers from Tiffin, Grand Valley State, and SVSU during his initial recruitment. He ultimately committed to SVSU in July and has remained loyal to the Cardinals throughout the remainder of his process.

While Michigan State is the first Division I program, let alone a Power Four school, to show interest in Babbitt, the young quarterback broke his hand in the first game of his senior season and played only four games, which likely slowed his recruitment.

Babbitt brings high-end athleticism to the quarterback position and can make plays as both a passer and a runner. If Michigan State could land him as a PWO, he’d be a welcome addition to the Spartans’ quarterback room.

Heading into the 2026 season, Michigan State has four quarterbacks on the roster: redshirt sophomore Alessio Milivojevic, grad transfer Cam Fancher, redshirt freshman Leo Hannan, and true freshman Kayd Coffman.

Having four rostered quarterbacks is solid depth for Michigan State. Still, adding another in Babbitt wouldn’t hurt, especially since the Spartans wouldn’t need to put him on scholarship.

While SVSU offers Babbitt the best chance at playing time, Michigan State is the only school to have offered him an opportunity to play at the FBS level. It remains to be seen whether Fitzgerald and company will be able to flip his decision, but the Spartans should have a solid chance to add the young quarterback to their 2026 class.

