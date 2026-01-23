Why MSU's QB Room is Bright Spot for Program's Future

Michigan State's quarterback room could potentially be one of the program's strengths for a while.

The thing that matters most is how good the starter is, and the potential of QB1 Alessio Milivojevic is obvious, but there also needs to be depth. MSU cannot operate under the complete assumption that Milivojevic remains 100% healthy. Despite all the rules meant to protect quarterbacks nowadays, injuries still happen.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) shakes hands with fans after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Michigan State currently has four quarterbacks set to be on its 2026 roster. All four either have a serious, defined purpose on the team, lots of potential, or both. The way things stand, Spartan fans should feel good about the players it has in place at football's most important position.

Here's a quick breakdown of all four QBs, who will be coached by Mike Bajakian :

Alessio Milivojevic (R-So.)

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) rolls out and looks to throw during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Milivojevic starred during MSU's final four games of 2025 after taking over as the starter. The Naperville, Ill. native threw for 986 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions across those four starts. It was enough for new head coach Pat Fitzgerald to clearly structure the roster and QB room in a way that Milivojevic is set to be the full-time starter next season.

What's almost as exciting is simply that Milivojevic decided to stay. Those four starts could have easily been a showcase for Milivojevic to increase his value as a transfer portal prospect after Jonathan Smith got fired. He likely would've been highly sought-after, especially since he still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Cam Fancher (6th-Year Sr.)

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

MSU also added about as solid a backup option as it could get in the transfer portal. The Spartans went and got UCF transfer Cam Fancher , who brings plenty of experience with him and enough skill with him that Milivojevic would be wise to occasionally check his rearview mirror, at least once in a while.

Fancher was actually UCF's starting quarterback at first in 2025, but he suffered a pair of injuries and ended up playing in only three games. His only full game was in a 20-11 loss to Cincinnati, where Fancher went 28-of-49 through the air for 222 yards, but he also added 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His mobility would allow offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan to get creative once in a while.

Leo Hannan (R-Fr.)

Michigan State quarterback Leo Hannan throws a pass during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leo Hannan didn't see the field last season, but he was closer than some may think. He was Michigan State's primary backup while Milivojevic was starting and while Aidan Chiles --- now at Northwestern --- was sidelined with an injury.

As a recruit, Hannan had plenty of suitors while growing up in Long Beach, Calif. His offer list, in addition to MSU, included Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, and a few other Power Four programs.

Kayd Coffman (Fr.)

East Kentwood's Kayd Coffman talks to the coaching staff during a 49-41 victory over Howell in the district finals at Howell High School, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Fitzgerald's early wins at Michigan State was to retain the commitment of four-star recruit Kayd Coffman . The local kid who played for East Kentwood is the second-highest-ranked high school recruit who has signed with the Spartans, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Coffman is ranked 307th among all recruits and 21st among quarterbacks.

Michigan State seemed to lead the whole way in Coffman's recruitment, but other schools tried. Lane Kiffin most notably extended an offer to Coffman while he was still at Ole Miss.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

