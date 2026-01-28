MSU Extends Offer to 3-Star Quarterback in ’27 Class

While Michigan State is looking to address several positions during the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Spartans' biggest need is arguably landing the first high school quarterback of new head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure in East Lansing.

Fitzgerald and his staff have already begun targeting several 2027 signal-callers, including recently extending an offer to a three-star Florida quarterback who’s one of the fastest-rising recruits in the class.

Spartans Offer Fast-Rising 2027 Quarterback

On Jan. 26, Michigan State extended an offer to Davin Davidson, a three-star quarterback from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida. He shared on X that the Spartans' offer came after a conversation with Fitzgerald.

“After a great conversation with [Coach Fitzgerald,] I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!!” Davidson wrote.

Although Davidson is a talented quarterback, he was relatively under-recruited during his junior season. Entering the new year, he had offers from only six Division I programs and two Power Four schools.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

However, things began to change for Davidson after he won the accuracy challenge at the Elite 11 regional in Miami earlier this month. Since Jan. 20, the three-star quarterback’s recruitment has exploded, as he’s picked up 16 additional offers in the past week.

The vast majority of those offers come from Power Four schools, including Florida, Miami, Auburn, and now Michigan State.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Despite so many new programs entering Davidson’s recruitment, no school has emerged as the clear leader in the race for the Cardinal Mooney quarterback, giving Fitzgerald and his staff plenty of time to build a relationship with him over the coming months.

Davidson is coming off a strong junior season at Cardinal Mooney, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,473 yards and 23 touchdowns. Although he may not be the most highly touted recruit, he’s still among the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

quarterback Davin Davidson passes the ball during 7-on-7 drills. Cardinal Mooney High football players participate in the school's summer strength and conditioning camp Monday, July 22, 2024. The Cougars won the FHSAA Class 1S state championship last year, defeating Trinity Catholic. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 439 overall player in the country, the No. 31 quarterback, and the No. 48 prospect from Florida. He would be a welcome addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class and a fantastic first quarterback commit for Fitzgerald.

The Spartans will face competition from several schools for Davidson as his recruitment continues to heat up, but offering him at this stage of his process should allow Michigan State to establish itself as a contender for the three-star signal-caller.

As of now, Davidson hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If the Spartans can continue to make progress with him over the coming months, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 class.

