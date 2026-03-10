Expectations for Michigan State Should Be High in Postseason

Michigan State lost its final game of the regular season to its rival, Michigan. With a 15-5 conference record, Michigan State enters the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The tiebreaker went to the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball, who defeated the Spartans earlier in the season.

Against Michigan, Jeremy Fears Jr. drew attention early for the wrong reasons after kicking his leg into Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau. As much as Michigan State fans appreciate Fears for both his talent and character, the play was difficult to defend. With cameras constantly focused on star players in rivalry games, moments like that are magnified and cannot happen.

Fears Still Puts Together Strong Outing

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts to a personal foul call against him during the second half against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of that incident early in the game, Fears delivered an impressive performance. Despite shooting 5 of 13 from the field, he finished with 22 points and consistently attacked the basket. Fears went 10-of-12 from the free-throw line and added nine assists. His ability to draw fouls and get to the line has been a major strength throughout the season.

Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper also stepped up offensively. Kohler led the Spartans with 23 points while shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Cooper contributed 19 points and shot 8-of-14 from the field, giving Michigan State a strong inside presence.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper celebrates after a scoring and drawing a Michigan foul during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Fears, Kohler, and Cooper carried much of the offensive load, only three other Spartans managed to score in the game. Coen Carr, Kur Teng, and Jordan Scott were the only other Michigan State players to find the bottom of the net, highlighting the team's lack of scoring depth in the loss.

Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) grabs a rebound against Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State now turns its focus to the Big Ten Tournament, a title the program has not won since 2019, when the Spartans defeated Michigan to prevent the Wolverines from winning three consecutive conference tournament championships.

On Michigan State's side of the bracket are several familiar opponents. The Spartans have already defeated teams such as the UCLA Bruins, Purdue Boilermakers, and Indiana Hoosiers this season.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on after a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Spartans could also face teams that have beaten them. Minnesota Golden Gophers, the No. 11 seed, holds a win over Michigan State, and Nebraska, the No. 2 seed, also defeated the Spartans earlier in the year.

The path will not be easy. Michigan State may face opponents looking for revenge while also needing to overcome teams that have already proven they can beat them.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the loss to Michigan to close the regular season, Michigan State still enters the Big Ten Tournament with high expectations. The Spartans have shown throughout the season that they can compete with the best teams in the conference, and performances like the ones from Fears, Kohler, and Cooper demonstrate the talent this team possesses.

If Michigan State can find more consistent scoring from the rest of the roster and avoid costly mistakes, the Spartans have a realistic path to the championship game. With several potential matchups against teams they have already beaten this season, the opportunity is there for Michigan State to make a deep run and remind the conference why it remains one of the most dangerous teams in March.