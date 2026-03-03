Spartans Look to Finish Strong at Home Against Rutgers

Michigan State Spartans men's basketball is coming off a key road win against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that has been on the NCAA Tournament bubble with March approaching.

Jaxon Kohler established himself early, scoring nine of the Spartans’ first 11 points. The junior forward looked confident and aggressive, finishing with a team-high 21 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Kohler also controlled the glass with 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards that created valuable second-chance opportunities.

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. matched Kohler with 21 points of his own, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. In addition to his scoring, Fears recorded nine assists and played strong on-ball defense, helping Michigan State dictate the tempo throughout the game.

The Spartans also received a significant boost from Kur Teng off the bench. Teng scored a career-high 18 points and set personal bests in both field goals made and three-point field goals made with six. All six of his made shots came from beyond the arc, as he finished 6-of-8 from the field. His timely shooting helped silence the crowd each time Indiana attempted to build momentum.

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) celebrate against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Whenever the Hoosiers appeared ready to make a run, Michigan State responded with a surge of its own. The Spartans consistently answered key baskets with defensive stops and efficient offense, taking the energy out of the building and maintaining control.

Now, Michigan State turns its attention to its final home game of the regular season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Spartans previously defeated Rutgers 88-79 in overtime on Jan. 27 after trailing for much of the game on the road.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) dribbles against Indiana forward Tucker Devries (12) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Rutgers

Since that overtime loss to Michigan State, Rutgers has gone 3-5 over its last eight games and now sits at 12-17 on the season.

Feb 18, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) attempts a three-point shot during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Tariq Francis and Dylan Grant continue to lead the Scarlet Knights offensively. Francis averages 16 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. Grant adds 10 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Rutgers ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in several major statistical categories this season. Despite those struggles, games against teams with little to lose can present unique challenges. A team playing without postseason pressure often embraces the spoiler role, especially with conference tournament seeding on the line.

Feb 7, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) is guarded by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As the regular season comes to a close, Michigan State has positioned itself well with momentum and balanced production. The Spartans have received strong performances from multiple contributors and have shown the ability to respond when opponents attempt to make runs.

Still, focus will be critical. Rutgers may not be near the top of the standings, but late-season matchups often hinge on energy and urgency. If Michigan State approaches its final home game with the same discipline and intensity it displayed at Indiana, the Spartans can carry valuable momentum into the Big Ten Tournament and strengthen their postseason positioning.

