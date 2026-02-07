Fears Under Spotlight as Michigan State Faces Illinois

Michigan State basketball has endured a difficult stretch of games.

After dropping a home matchup against third-ranked Michigan, the Spartans looked to rebound on the road against a struggling Minnesota team that entered the game 10–12.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo, left, coaches up Jeremy Fears Jr., right, during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Instead, Michigan State turned in a disastrous first half, scoring just 21 points, and ultimately fell 76–73. The loss marked the Spartans’ fourth defeat of the season and their second consecutive loss.

However, the biggest storyline wasn’t Michigan State’s struggles as a team — it was the actions of star guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles past Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Following recent criticism from Michigan coach Dusty May, Fears was assessed a flagrant foul after kicking Minnesota’s Langston Reynolds in the groin on an uncalled-for play. The incident quickly drew national attention and reignited conversations about Fears’ emotional style of play.

Fears has always worn his heart on his sleeve, competing with passion and intensity on every possession. But moments like this have led some to label him a “dirty player,” a reputation that threatens to overshadow his undeniable talent.

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts during overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Michigan State set to face Illinois tonight, Fears will be under constant scrutiny — not only from fans, but from officials who will be watching closely for any questionable behavior.

Recently, national college basketball writer Isaac Trotter of 247Sports discussed Fears’ on-court issues during an appearance on the CBS Sports YouTube channel with Adam Finkelstein.

Jan 24, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Trotter on Fears

“Jeremy Fears Jr., I think, is a basketball genius — and it has to stop,” Trotter said. “These plays have to stop because he’s hurting his team. I think he knows that, and I think he will clean it up. He takes every inch he can to win a game, but he can play cleaner, and I think he will moving forward.”

Trotter also highlighted Fears’ upcoming matchup against Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler, one of the nation’s most impressive first-year players.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This matchup is fascinating, because Fears has to be at his best defensively against Keaton Wagler,” Trotter said. “You have to stay attached to Wagler. I hate to call him a 6-foot-6 Steph Curry, but that’s the kind of stuff he’s doing right now with his ability to pull from deep.”

Trotter emphasized Wagler’s versatility and the challenge he presents for Michigan State’s defensive scheme.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“That’s what he’s doing — pulling from deep, then hitting that little floater,” Trotter continued. “Fears has to stay attached. Michigan State’s scrambling defense has to be on point, because they hard hedge a lot, and that’s tough against an Illinois team that can pass and shoot at all four or five positions. When Wagler draws a second defender and the ball starts popping, that’s when Illinois is at its absolute best.”

As Michigan State prepares for a critical matchup against Illinois, Jeremy Fears Jr. finds himself at a crossroads. His talent and basketball IQ are undeniable, but his emotional edge must be better controlled if the Spartans hope to regain momentum. Against a dangerous Illinois team — and a dynamic freshman like Keaton Wagler — Fears will need to prove he can channel his intensity into disciplined, winning basketball. How he responds could shape not only this game, but the trajectory of Michigan State’s season moving forward.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State's Matchup against Illinois when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW