Loss in Rear-View Mirror, Spartans Quickly Turn Attention to Gophers

Michigan State basketball fell to 19–3 on the season after a tough home loss to No. 3 Michigan on Friday night. Heading into halftime, the Spartans trailed 42–26 while shooting an abysmal 7-for-26 from the field and just 1-for-11 from three-point range.

Coming out of the locker room for the second half, Michigan State looked like a completely different team. The Spartans opened the half on a 15–4 run before the first media timeout, cutting the deficit to just five points. While Michigan was able to regain control and ultimately secure the win, the Spartans showed resilience in their second-half effort.

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

After scoring a career-high 29 points in an overtime win against Rutgers, Jeremy Fears once again set a new personal best with 31 points. Fears took over in the second half and was the driving force behind Michigan State’s comeback attempt.

In addition to Fears’ performance, three other Spartans scored in double figures. Coen Carr finished with 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting, while Jaxon Kohler added 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. Off the bench, Jordan Scott made a significant impact with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State will hit the road to face Minnesota as it looks to bounce back from the loss.

Scouting Minnesota

Minnesota has struggled in recent weeks, entering the matchup on a six-game losing streak. The Golden Gophers currently sit at 10–11 overall and 3–7 in Big Ten play.

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Following four consecutive losing seasons, Minnesota parted ways with head coach Ben Johnson and hired former Colorado State head coach Niko Medved. Medved arrived after leading the Rams to an NCAA Tournament appearance and a Mountain West Conference championship.

Taking over a program in need of a rebuild, Medved brought in nine transfers to reshape the roster.

Jan 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Cade Tyson (10) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Gophers’ standout player this season has been North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson, who is averaging 20 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range. Tyson recently dealt with an injury scare against Nebraska, missing the following game against Wisconsin, but returned to action against Penn State.

Despite the loss to Michigan, Michigan State showed fight in the second half behind another standout performance from Jeremy Fears. With a struggling Minnesota team up next, the Spartans have a strong opportunity to regain momentum and get back on track in Big Ten play. How Michigan State responds on the road will say a lot about the team’s resilience as the season continues.

