MSU's Fifth Best Option In A Starting Five

The Spartans are looking to be national contenders this year, which means that everything the team does needs to be executed perfectly, and one of the most important things that must be executed well is the team's starting five.

Usually, a starting five is pretty cut and clear, but coach Tom Izzo has made it a little bit difficult for MSU this year by retaining immense amounts of talent and bringing in five new highly skilled recruits, one through the transfer portal and four through high school commits.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo laughs at a question during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans plays the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With such a massive pool of skilled players to pick from and much time between now and the season starting, it is a good time to speculate who will make the final cut, which leads to a starting five that is fifth most likely; great, but has some things going against it.

The First Obvious Starter

Michigan State and Team LAFCU’s Jeremy Fears Jr. move the ball against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is incredibly clear that Jeremy Fears Jr. will be starting again for the Spartans this year and leading it the same way as he did last season, but hopefully more efficiently on both ends of the floor.

Only an injury would be able to keep Fears Jr. off the court, and even in such a scenario, he would find a way to get back on the court very quickly. For all starting fives, Fears Jr. is an automatic lock.

The Second Obvious Starter

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same applies to the team's hype man and playmaker in Coen Carr, who was a starter last year and excelled in most aspects of his role except for one that didn't impact his time on the floor.

Carr will be a surefire starter unless something wild happens between now and the season, so if the injury bug stays away from MSU, Fears Jr. and Carr will be starters.

#3 Makes Things Get Interesting

Team Motorcars and Michigan State's Anton Bonke, right, and Team Faygo’s Treyvon Miller go after a rebound during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have an empty space to fill because of the losses of Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, which they have elected to fill with Ethan Taylor and Anton Bonke , one freshman and one junior.

There is certainly a world where both end up being starters for the team, but in this fifth most likely scenario, seniority and experience beat out raw talent, which lands Bonke the starting role at center. This would come crashing down if Kohler wins a fifth year of college eligibility.

#4 Is The Most Unlikely

Team Motorcars and Michigan State's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, guards Team Faygo and MSU teammate Jasiah Jervis during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes this starting lineup very unlikely is Jasiah Jervis, one of the new freshman who's skill is in line with Taylor's , who is in the bidding for a starting role.

This starting five comes with the idea that Izzo is impressed enough by Jervis to make him the team's main shooter outside of Fears Jr., prioritizing that shooting over Taylor's size and play in the paint, as well as the Spartan veteran Kur Teng's shooting ability. Very unlikely, but possible.

#5 Reigns It All In

MSU teammates and SPS teammates Jordan Scott, left, and Julius Avent head to the bench during a timeout in the game against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU doesn't have a star factor outside of Carr and Fears Jr. as of right now, but Jordan Scott is showing signs that he could be next in line and explode next season.

Furthermore, he already earned a starting position last year for a good amount of time, and it would make sense for Izzo to give the growing player more time on the court.