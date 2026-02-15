MSU Fills Assistant QBs Coach on Staff

Michigan State is still finalizing a lot of its more minor coaching roles.

One of the latest moves the Spartans have seemed to make is the hiring of Morgan Bequeaith to be MSU's new assistant quarterbacks coach. Bequeaith has changed his bio on Twitter/X to reflect his hiring, though he has not been officially added to the official list of coaches online, as of Friday afternoon.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Bequeaith does bring in some coaching experience in with him to East Lansing. He was previously an offensive graduate assistant at Youngstown State this past season, with the Penguins actually giving MSU a relatively competitive game in 2025 and eventually making the FCS playoffs. The year before that, Bequeaith was a defensive assistant and analyst at Northern Iowa.

This is a pretty young name that Michigan State is adding to its coaching staff, as Bequeaith graduated high school back in 2022. He'll now get to learn from both offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and recently hired quarterbacks coach John McNulty , who officially started this past week.

More on Coaching Staff, QB Situation

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

MSU's addition of Bequeaith is another bullet point to the list of a recent string of assistant positional coaching hires. The Spartans have also picked Jake Chaney as assistant defensive line coach, Ted Flaherty as assistant secondary coach, Josh Robinson as assistant special teams coordinator, Dominic Spalding as assistant wide receivers coach, and Travis Russell as assistant running backs coach.

There is no apples-to-apples replacement from the 2025 staff. Michigan State had assistant positional coaches, but no assistant quarterbacks coach. The head quarterback coaching job has been in flux. Jon Boyer held the spot for the '25 season, which then went to Mike Bajakian , who then left MSU for the Cleveland Browns, which then led to McNulty being hired on Feb. 4.

Bequeaith will have an interesting quarterbacking room to help coach up. Alessio Milivojevic is set to become the full-time QB1 for his redshirt sophomore season after throwing for 986 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions in four starts in 2025. Given how he played in those starts, Milivojevic has a real chance to leave a big mark on the program, but he will require further development.

There will also be some interesting backups. The Spartans also added UCF transfer Cam Fancher to be the main backup, but Michigan State also had redshirt freshman Leo Hannan and four-star true freshman Kayd Coffman.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

