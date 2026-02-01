Michigan State QB Coach Bajakian Leaving for New Job in NFL

One of Michigan State's new assistant coaches is leaving before he can really get started.

MSU quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian , whom the Spartans hired back in December, is leaving East Lansing to become the QBs coach for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports .

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns helmet during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bajakian had signed a two-year, $775,000 contract with Michigan State. According to his contract, MSU will not receive any damages from Bajakian's early departure, since he is taking a "primary on-field assistant position" with an NFL team.

This now opens up a position on the Michigan State staff very late in the process. It's not completely out of the question that the QB coach position doesn't require a new hire. We'll see if Pat Fitzgerald does so, but new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has a ton of experience as a QB coach, and it's not uncommon to make an OC the QBs coach as well.

More on Bajakian's Move, Situation for MSU

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bajakian has had NFL coaching experience in the past, so moving back to the pros isn't a huge surprise. His last NFL job came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-18, where he coached former first overall pick Jameis Winston. He also had a quality control job for the Chicago Bears from 2004-06.

Until now, though, Bajakian had been bouncing around the collegiate ranks for some time. Before MSU hired him, he was the offensive coordinator at UMass this past season. The Minutemen only scored 11.1 points per game this season, dead last in the FBS.

Bajakian was also Fitzgerald's offensive coordinator at Northwestern for a time. He had a stint in Evanston from 2020-23, where he served as both the OC and quarterbacks coach. With Bajakian now off to the NFL again, that means none of Michigan State's primary assistant coaches are people who had spent time with Fitzgerald at Northwestern.

It seemed that Bajakian would join Fitzgerald's first staff in East Lansing, but he will instead be joining Todd Monken's first staff in Cleveland. Monken was previously the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and was hired by the Browns this past Wednesday. He and Bajakian overlapped on the Buccaneers for three seasons, when Monken was the OC there.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This could have a minor impact on Michigan State's recruiting outlook, as Bajakian was recently on the road and visiting potential QB prospects for the Spartans' future classes. Regardless, having Sheridan on staff should help with the transition moving forward.

Still, MSU will have to stabilize this part of its staff before spring ball officially begins.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's losing Bajakian when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW