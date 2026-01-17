Fitzgerald Likens MSU Program to 'Sleeping Giant' in Speech

Pat Fitzgerald doesn't seem to think there is much of a ceiling on his Michigan State program.

The Spartans' new head coach spoke at a convention for high school coaches from the state of Michigan on Thursday night in Battle Creek. During his speech, Fitzgerald likened MSU to a "sleeping giant" waiting to be awoken.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Shortly after his speech, Fitzgerald spoke to a group of reporters. One of them asked Fitzgerald about his comment and when people would "wake up to Michigan State."

"When we earn it," Fitzgerald said. "We're going to have to earn that. The fans, they're awake, they're ready. We need to give them a program and a product on the field that matches their pride. It's not long ago that it was there. And that's our task, [it's] to get the Spartans back where they belong, and that's competing for Big Ten championships."

Fitzgerald's Vision

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald also revealed some other pieces of his philosophy for how he's going to get the Spartans back to that point. There's still a long way to go, of course. MSU's portal class isn't even complete, and the team is just starting winter conditioning.

"I'm not going to predict anything; I haven't coached any of the guys yet," Fitzgerald said with a laugh. "I mean, I watched them warm up today and do some squats in the way we want it done in the weight room in a teaching phase to keep it healthy and safe."

Something that has stood out to Fitzgerald is those from the Jonathan Smith era who chose to stay in East Lansing during the coaching change. Those players and leaders, such as linebacker Jordan Hall or quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , can be critical building blocks in creating a culture that fits Michigan State, as they are now part of a smaller-than-usual group of players who know what it feels like to put on the uniform.

"The guys that stayed, I'm just so impressed with their hunger and their want to get the program back," Fitzgerald said. "They have been awesome. They have been the glue guys early on."

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald still feels like the process has only begun, though. He does have the majority of his 2026 roster together, but he's still getting to know everyone, including his own players. He compared transfer portal recruiting to speed dating, and it probably wasn't too much different for the incoming freshmen, who he had just a few days to retain before the early signing period in December.

"I'd like to get to step 12; we're still at, like, step 0.2," Fitzgerald said. "We're not even to step one yet. So, [we're] just trying to do it the right way by building the right foundation."

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks to the media following his formal introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Fitzgerald's comment when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW