How Michigan State Can Help Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State is moving forward with Alessio Milivojevic as its starting quarterback.

Aidan Chiles , who started the last two seasons before suffering an injury and paving the way for Milivojevic, entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. He never developed into the star that fans expected him to, and the two sides are moving on.

Pat Fitzgerald was impressed with Milivojevic’s body of work at the end of the 2025 season and decided to invest in him as his starting quarterback when he took the job.

He looked good in his appearances, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He only threw two picks as a starter and did an impressive job taking care of the football.

However, while the Spartans believe in Milivojevic as their starting quarterback, they should find ways to insulate his development. It would behoove Fitzgerald and his staff to find a veteran quarterback in the transfer portal to back up Milivojevic.

Who could they consider? Let’s break down three transfer quarterbacks who make sense for Michigan State.

Mason McKenzie, Saginaw Valley State

A D-II quarterback who wouldn’t have to go far, McKenzie would be a solid backup QB addition for the Spartans.

Through three seasons at SVSU, McKenzie completed 58 percent of his passes for 4,301 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He has also rushed 296 times for 1,673 yards and 18 touchdowns.

McKenzie would give MSU a reliable option behind Milivojevic, should he struggle or get injured next season. He has experience and a dual-threat skill set that Fitzgerald would certainly covet as a high-floor backup.

Tyler Hughes, William & Mary

Hughes had a big-time 2025 season for the Tribe.

In his fourth collegiate season, Hughes completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,330 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He also rushed for 670 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hughes has one year of eligibility remaining, and he could do what Tommy Schuster did a few years ago by coming to a Power Four school to be a veteran backup for one season. He would be a trustworthy option behind Milivojevic.

Holden Geriner, Texas State

A veteran who has also played at Auburn, Geriner has appeared in a backup capacity for many years.

Appearing in 11 career games, Geriner has completed nine passes for 116 yards and an interception. Those numbers don’t blow anyone away, but he is experienced and can play in any system.

Geriner has one season of eligibility remaining, and he may be the perfect player to back up Milivojevic in a limited role.

