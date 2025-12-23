MSU's Jordan Hall Announces Return to Team for Senior Season

He's coming back.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall , who had already stuck with the Spartans through one coaching change, announced on social media that he will be returning to East Lansing in a social media on Tuesday. Hall had a team-best 88 total tackles this past season, along with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His post on X featured a compilation of different clips of himself and highlights, which was simply followed with text saying "I'm back," at the very end. Next year will be Hall's fourth and final year at Michigan State before he runs out of eligibility.

Several different Spartans have made announcements that they will be returning, most notably quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , but this one is probably the most important on the defensive side. Hall will now get to learn from program legend Max Bullough , the team's new linebackers coach, along with continued instruction from retained defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , who had also been coaching linebackers.

Hall's Impact, Career at MSU

Michigan State's Jordan Hall walk back to the locker room before the football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat Fitzgerald will now be the third different permanent head coach that Hall will play under at Michigan State. Hall was a breakout star as a true freshman during the turbulent 2023 campaign, where Mel Tucker was fired, making 67 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

The Fredericksburg, Va., native took on a backup role in '24 during year one of Jonathan Smith , his total tackles dropping all the way down to 24. He regained his starting role this past season, was voted team captain, and proved himself to be the player he was projected to be as a freshman.

Michigan State's defense has a real shot at retaining most of its top talent from this past year. Hall is now coming back, safety Nikai Martinez has the opportunity to come back after redshirting this year, defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren appears to be back, and cornerback Aydan West also hinted at a return earlier Tuesday.

The Spartans' defense got noticeably better as the season progressed last year, which is a testament to Hall's leadership as a captain. There were still plenty of flaws, but the effort was always there, something that was noticed by opposing coaches, such as Iowa's Kirk Ferentz.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates after an interception during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Hall was the team's leader both on and off the field. He had the green dot during games, which meant he was in charge of relaying defensive play calls to his teammates. But he also often spoke for the team to the media, which was no easy task during a difficult 4-8 season.

Overall, this is massive news for Pat Fitzgerald and MSU moving forward, as they get the heartbeat of their defense back.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall touches the foot at the Sparty statue as the team walks to the stadium before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Jordan Hall's return when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW