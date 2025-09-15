The Area MSU Needs Improved vs. USC
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0 heading into a crucial road matchup vs. the USC Trojans next Saturday.
MSU fans will want to put an extra pot of coffee on for this one, as the game kicks off at 11:00 PM Eastern time. This is the latest kickoff time for a Spartan football game since they traveled to Arizona State in 2018.
The Spartans defeated Youngstown State this past weekend, but it was not as emphatic as fans and the team may have wanted it to be. MSU struggled on the defensive side of the ball, which is concerning heading into this matchup.
Will MSU be better against the Trojans’ explosive offense?
It has no choice but to be.
Spartan defense
USC is the No. 1 team in the country in total offense (604.0 yards per game), sixth in passing offense (364.0), 17th in rushing offense (240.0), and second in scoring offense (58.0 points per game).
It is safe to say the Trojans have the best offense the Spartans will face at this point in the season.
MSU struggled to stop Youngstown State last Saturday, allowing multiple coverage busts and miscommunications that led to big plays and Penguin touchdowns.
That does not bode well for a matchup with a talented Trojans’ offense, especially on their home field.
However, this is what the team practices for. There are talented players on a defense that continues to get healthier, and Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi must put those players in the best positions to succeed.
Linebacker Jordan Hall will be a key player in improving the defense. He is in the middle of everything and acknowledged that communication must be better moving forward.
USC has several talented players the Spartans must account for, including receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and running back Waymond Jordan, who has three touchdowns this season.
MSU has struggled in the last few weeks on the defensive side of the ball, and it will cost the Spartans if they cannot find ways to improve before taking on one of, if not the best, offenses in college football.
It’s hard to imagine the Spartans not working hard to be better on defense this week, but it might be a tough outing on the West Coast.
