MSU's Joe Rossi Reveals Extent of Linebacker Rotation
Michigan State has significant depth within several position groups going into its 2025 season.
Friday's season opener against Western Michigan is going to be a great opportunity for the Spartans to utilize that, which will be greatly beneficial for less-experienced players to get some in-game reps.
One of the deeper rooms on the team is linebacker. Ironically, it's also the position room -- defensively -- where starting jobs seem most locked in, with Michigan State's core three linebackers being Jordan Hall, Wayne Matthews III and Darius Snow.
But behind them are some promising up-and-comers like Marcellius Pulliam and Brady Pretzlaff, to just name a couple.
How much is Michigan State going to rotate its linebackers?
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi plans for many of his players to see action this year.
"We're going to pay more guys than I've ever played before at linebacker," Rossi said. "And how do we do that? Well, there's going to be guys with roles and different packages and guys that have different jobs to do. And so, we'll see a lot of guys in there.
"Now, I will say, the guys who are the guys, which we'll see on Friday, those guys are obviously the guys for a reason, and they're going to get the bulk of the reps. But we're going to play a variety of guys, and we'll have different packages to feature different guys' strengths. And so, I think it is a really good room.
"And then, those guys, the expectation is that they do a great job on special teams. The backbone of your special teams should be your linebacker unit, just by nature. And so, those guys should show up all over the place on teams."
Getting multiple linebackers on the field is going to be key, as it gives your main leaders in the room some rest, and it also allows for the younger backups to get the experience they need for when their time comes as the top dogs in the room, which Pulliam and Pretzlaff could very well be down the road.
Michigan State's success on defense will rest heavily on the linebacker room this season. Friday should give us an idea of whether they're ready for the weight.
