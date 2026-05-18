Why Rakeem Johnson Primed for Interesting Role at MSU

Michigan State's offensive line is going to be a lot different this fall.

Four of the five main starters are no longer with the program. MSU rotated a lot, though, and somebody who got a fair amount of snaps was rising redshirt sophomore Rakeem Johnson . Now in his third season with the program, Johnson is in an interesting spot for the 2026 campaign.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson's Versatility

A huge reason Johnson is so valuable is the fact that he can basically play anywhere on the offensive line. Johnson has gotten snaps at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle already during his collegiate career.

Johnson has also been known to get some practice time at center in the past, too. Most linemen are usually confined to one or two spots on the line. Johnson would check out as an option that makes some sense at all five spots on the offensive line.

Early Reports From Spring

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The right side might be the place where Johnson will be the most valued for the Spartans this coming season. Johnson was getting starting reps at right tackle, in fact, during Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" last month. Last season's right tackle, Conner Moore , had shifted over to being the right guard.

This might not necessarily be a permanent switch, though. Right guard Luka Vincic wasn't ready for the full-contact nature of the spring game, which might have affected MSU's outlook on the offensive line. Vincic would've probably been a starter for the Spartans last season if he hadn't gotten injured early on in the season.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Still, Johnson playing right tackle over Moore would be a very interesting decision. Johnson started the last four games of Michigan State's season last fall at right guard, seeing his offensive snap count go to 70 and 71 during MSU's games against Iowa and Maryland at the very end.

Last season, Johnson played 30 snaps at right tackle, according to PFF. Four snaps came against Youngstown State, while the rest were during the game at Indiana.

If Vincic is fully healthy, him at guard and Moore at right tackle would probably make the most sense. Even if that's the case, it would be easy to imagine Johnson as a primary backup option for one or both of those spots. Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. will also make a pretty good option at right tackle after starting for his previous school in 2025.

Johnson is a reason I think this is a deeper and more improved offensive line than last season. Two coaching staffs have said good things about him now. He might need to specialize a bit more in one or two spots soon to forge a true role. This year, as he potentially goes between right guard and right tackle, it can be a great year for that.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI