What MSU's Rushers Must Repeat After Nebraska
After suffering a heartbreaking 38-27 loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with subpar special teams, offense, and defense, the Michigan State Spartans have a lot to learn to reach a bowl game by the end of the season.
Yet even with a couple of rough games under their belt this season, they have still done some things right, and they especially have played excellently when rushing the ball.
So what did the Spartans do right on the ground against Nebraska that should be repeated in the upcoming weeks?
The Running Backs
- While functioning off of a less than desirable offensive line situation, the Spartans' top two running backs in Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, both played well, and they need to keep getting the ball.
- Combined, they averaged for only around three yards a carry against the Cornhuskers, but that was less the rushers' fault and more of the linemen's fault, the constant carries were good for the two of them.
- Continuing to pound the rock will be essential as the Spartans go on to their next match-ups that consist of great rivalries and possibly very close games.
- In addition to their carries, Frazier and Tullis both had many plays taken from them by quarterbacks Aidan Chiles and Allesio Milvojevic.
The Quarterbacks
- MSU's QBs played an insane game against the Cornhuskers, in which they combined for a huge three scores, accounting for nearly two-thirds of their final point total.
- Chiles, while struggling through the air, provided a breath of relief on the ground, and Milivojevic broke his streak of turnovers with a score himself.
- Both played better on the ground than in the air, and while it would be preferred for them to have better games in passing, the sheer dominance of their running games is something that should be continued no matter what.
The essentials to MSU's game are being revisited before their next game at home, which will be a huge chance to show out for recruits, and their positives from week five will be key to a victory against the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins.
