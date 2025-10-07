Special Teams Summary: Week 5 At Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans were hoping for an upset victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their week five matchup on the road, but they ultimately came up short 38-27.
In that game, the Special Teams played huge roles in the final score, so how did each of their members play and what can be corrected going into the next game against the volatile University of California, Los Angeles Bruins?
Martin Connnington
- Martin Connington went three for four on extra point attempts and did not kick any field goals, providing a ninth of the Spartans' total point output.
- His impact was still great for the team, but he was not given enough work to let the game hinge on his shoulders, unlike how it had in past weeks of the 2025 season.
Sam Edwards
- The kick returning responsibilities landed on Sam Edwards for week five, and he had almost no chances to get the ball in his hand on returns of any kind, whether punt or kick.
- Instead, he had one lone return attempt, and it was for a measly two yards before he was stopped in his tracks.
- His play will most certainly need to give more to his Head Coach Jonathan Smith, but he hasn't had enough opportunity so far to determine anything concrete, and his talent will be revealed against the Bruins in a week.
Ryan Eckley
- By far the most impactful of the night, punter Ryan Eckley still had an amazing game, but he was unintentionally part of the play that swung momentum in the Cornhuskers' favor.
- In the first quarter, after an offensive stall, Eckley's punt was blocked by a Cornhuskers defender, and Nebraska recovered the blocked punt, leading to their second score in a short time frame.
- In a ten-point game, that touchdown might have been what lost MSU the game, as they wouldn't have been gunning for a last-minute score and instead gone for a field goal with Connington, tied the game, and won in overtime.
- By no means is the loss to be blamed on Eckley, but he was caught heavily in the crossfire, and he still has to improve how fast he gets his punts out to avoid situations such as the one that took place in Lincoln.
The Special Teams had little place to shine in the Spartans' week five, but they all still have something to work on going into their game against UCLA, and they might be the key that helps the Spartans avoid an upset themselves.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU’s special teams when you join our community group, Go Green Go White,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X@MSUSpartansOnSI as well.