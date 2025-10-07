Spartan Nation

Special Teams Summary: Week 5 At Nebraska

Special Teams are important at MSU, but how important were they in week 5?

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's Martin Connington makes a field goal against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Martin Connington makes a field goal against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans were hoping for an upset victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their week five matchup on the road, but they ultimately came up short 38-27.

In that game, the Special Teams played huge roles in the final score, so how did each of their members play and what can be corrected going into the next game against the volatile University of California, Los Angeles Bruins?

Martin Connnington

MSU, Martin Connington
Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a PAT against Youngstown State in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • Martin Connington went three for four on extra point attempts and did not kick any field goals, providing a ninth of the Spartans' total point output.
  • His impact was still great for the team, but he was not given enough work to let the game hinge on his shoulders, unlike how it had in past weeks of the 2025 season.

Sam Edwards

MSU, Sam Edwards
Nov 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Sam Edwards (35) runs after receiving a punt from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images
  • The kick returning responsibilities landed on Sam Edwards for week five, and he had almost no chances to get the ball in his hand on returns of any kind, whether punt or kick.
  • Instead, he had one lone return attempt, and it was for a measly two yards before he was stopped in his tracks.
  • His play will most certainly need to give more to his Head Coach Jonathan Smith, but he hasn't had enough opportunity so far to determine anything concrete, and his talent will be revealed against the Bruins in a week.

Ryan Eckley

MSU, Ryan Eckle
Michigan State's Ryan Eckley, left, punts as Khris Bogle looks to block during the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • By far the most impactful of the night, punter Ryan Eckley still had an amazing game, but he was unintentionally part of the play that swung momentum in the Cornhuskers' favor.
  • In the first quarter, after an offensive stall, Eckley's punt was blocked by a Cornhuskers defender, and Nebraska recovered the blocked punt, leading to their second score in a short time frame.
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans Head Coach Jonathan Smith during the first half of the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
  • In a ten-point game, that touchdown might have been what lost MSU the game, as they wouldn't have been gunning for a last-minute score and instead gone for a field goal with Connington, tied the game, and won in overtime.
  • By no means is the loss to be blamed on Eckley, but he was caught heavily in the crossfire, and he still has to improve how fast he gets his punts out to avoid situations such as the one that took place in Lincoln.
MSU, Jonathan Smith
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley meets with Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith following the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Special Teams had little place to shine in the Spartans' week five, but they all still have something to work on going into their game against UCLA, and they might be the key that helps the Spartans avoid an upset themselves.

