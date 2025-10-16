More Than a Game for Chiles Against Fierce Opponent
Coming off last game's loss versus UCLA, Michigan State University desperately needs a bounce-back win. Three losses in a row and 0-3 in conference play do not stack up well for Jonathan Smith's resume while at MSU.
Obviously, Smith is only in his second year coaching for the Spartans and isn't expected to win a national championship, but fans are looking for a degree of improvement to see their team improve.
The first three weeks of the season went brilliantly for MSU, showing improvements in the offense, specifically Aidan Chiles's maturity and ability to handle defenses more calmly and effectively than before.
Also, the defense looked better than it has in past years. On top of that, MSU gets a big revenge game victory against Boston College. This game really gave the Spartans momentum heading into the Big Ten games.
But the excitement peaked before conference play, as the Spartans are 0-3. The good news is the first game showed the level MSU is on, at least offensively. MSU stayed with USC for most of the game, making for a competitive matchup. Chiles was electric, and with help from Nick Marsh and the receiving core, MSU put on one of its best offensive performances yet.
Chiles Holds Out Hope for MSU
The last two losses have been brutal, with the defense looking like a shell from week one, but the most significant difference has been Chiles's level of play. In the first few weeks, Chiles demonstrated considerable maturity in his game.
However, against Nebraska and UCLA, he appeared visibly stressed in the pocket, a trend that was reflected in the statistics.
This game against Indiana will show a lot about MSU but also a lot about Chiles, and how he battles adversity. Most people probably counted out MSU already but just like USC you can still impress even with a loss.
If Chiles can go out and have himself a night, a good number of questions will be answered about his grit and toughness. If Aidan Chiles goes out and loses and plays similarly to the UCLA and Nebraska game, more questions will be raised about how hot his seat is for the quarterback in East Lansing.
