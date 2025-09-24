Top Things MSU Needs to Win Against Nebraska
USC handed Michigan State University its first loss of the season. This was the first game of conference play this year. This game meant a great deal to both teams, considering what was at stake. USC is looking to make the playoffs, and to do so, they would likely have to win the Big Ten championship.
The best way to do that is to go undefeated during conference play and earn a ticket to the conference championship game. USC has had excellent teams under head coach Lincoln Riley and is desperate to make the playoffs. Especially this year, with how good USC's offense has been playing and dominating teams.
This game was important for MSU because not only does Jonathan Smith want to improve in conference play from last year, but a bowl game would be nice for the Spartans. A great way of achieving that goal is going 4-0 to start the season. MSU ended up losing this game, but it wasn't all negative.
Chiles Needs to Continue Success
Quarterback Aidan Chiles has shown significant maturity development as he continues his streak of avoiding bad throws that lead to interceptions. The only pick Chiles has this year was a tipped ball. But MSU will need more than Chiles to beat Nebraska.
For MSU to have the best chance at beating Nebraska, a few things need to happen. First, Chiles needs to continue improving and showing why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Second, Nick Marsh or Omari Kelly needs to have a big day. Either one of these receivers having a good day will throw off Nebraska's defense.
The Defense
Especially when Marsh is performing well, the defense has to adjust, which opens up opportunities for teammates to get open and succeed. Lastly, MSU's defense has to step up. So far this season, MSU has had standout defensive players, but the defense as a whole has been lackluster. Against USC, they've let up too many open receivers and passing yards. If MSU can get to Dylan Raiola, it should hinder Nebraska's offense in this game.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU keys to victory against Nebraska when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.