What Really Happened Between Chiles and Marsh on the Sideline
Michigan State dropped its second consecutive game last weekend on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 38-27.
To add insult to injury, Spartan fans saw their two-star players, quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh, get into a heated exchange on the sideline after a turnover on downs.
Chiles was sacked in the fourth quarter, ending the possession. Cameras caught the two shouting at each other with their hands on each other’s shoulders.
Fans have made a big deal about the spat, thinking it might signal one of Marsh, Chiles, or both, considering transferring at the end of the year.
But the exchange was nothing more than two fierce competitors and good friends expressing frustration in a game that was not going their way.
Marsh, Chiles exchange is nothing
Sensible Spartan fans can realize that that is exactly what transpired on Saturday afternoon. Even the broadcast team acknowledged that it was between two players who loved each other.
Anyone who has played sports understands that two players can have a heated argument about the game, but forget about it hours later and return to being friends as normal. Spartan fans do not need to worry that the sky is falling.
Things have not been encouraging for the Spartans this season; they have struggled to play a complete game through the first five weeks of the season.
It is fair for fans to express concern with how things have gone, but they don’t need to make bold edicts about Jonathan Smith not being the right coach for the job and that Marsh and Chiles will pack their bags at the end of the year and pursue bigger NIL opportunities in the SEC.
It does not reflect well on the program when fans constantly express doom at things that don’t require it. A spat between two intense competitors does not indicate where the program is under Smith.
Even Chiles and Marsh have acknowledged that the exchange was nothing. Fans do not need to worry about those two leaving the program.
The Spartans are preparing for a homecoming matchup with UCLA this Saturday. Fans should take a deep breath and put last week’s game – and the exchange between Marsh and Chiles – in the past.
