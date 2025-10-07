How Michigan State's Offense Has Changed Over Time
Through the Dantonio era of Michigan State University football, their offense was a powerhouse. Not only was their offense, but so was their defense.
Many offenses thrive on their defense, and MSU was no exception. MSU's defense was one of the best in the entire NCAA. Some of the best run defense and pass defense they've ever had. Having a good defense is so crucial to an offense. The more possessions an offense has, the more opportunities it has to score.
MSU's offense objectively wasn't better than their defense till around 2020, and that's when the Spartans started relying on outscoring opponents instead of slugging it out if possible. In 2021, this became particularly evident when MSU played some of the best ball they had ever played for most of the season.
Michigan State really ran the ball well and made a living off the run game. Some of MSU's best players in recent memory are running backs. One of the most successful and recent backs in memory is Kenneth Walker.
Walker is currently the running back for Seattle and was a Heisman candidate in 2021. In 2021, Walker helped MSU come back against the University of Michigan to win their annual rivalry game. That game solidified Walker's dominant status as an MSU running back and assured his critics of just how good he is.
Following last year, when Nathan Carter joined the NFL, MSU was left with a new offensive scheme. In 2024, Carter helped Chiles when the pass game wasn't there, or chemistry wasn't clicking between Chiles and the receivers.
However, this year, MSU's run game has been compromised. Obviously, the main reason is that Carter is gone, but throughout this season, MSU's run game hasn't been nearly as dominant as it has been in previous years.
This year, a lot more responsibility has fallen onto Aidan Chiles and the pass game to move the ball. Thus far in the season, the results have been varied, with Chiles' maturity improving, but also an increased workload, which means more mistakes during the game for Chiles and the offense.
